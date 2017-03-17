Tres Jolie! All the Style Details on Princess Kate’s Paris Gala Look

Paris looks good on Princess Kate!

After meeting with French President Francois Hollande at Elysee Palace alongside Prince William on Friday, Kate changed into a stunning sleeveless black dress by Alexander McQueen to attend a glamorous dinner at the official residence of the British Ambassador, Edward Llewellyn – Lord Llewellyn of Steep.

Kate started the day in London to ring in St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards. She wore the same green Catherine Walker coat she had on for the parade as she traveled with William to Paris to meet with President Hollande. But she let her hair down (thanks to her personal hairdresser, Amanda Tucker, who traveled with the couple!) and slipped into a black dress and pearls for the evening event.

William expressed his gratitude to the people of France in a moving speech, which he started off in French, before saying with a laugh: “And forgive me if I now continue in the language of Shakespeare, so as to reduce the risk of mangling the language of Molière.”

“The connections between our nations run deep – ties of history, ties of values, ties of friendship and family,” he continued. “And ties born, above all, of the fact that our countries are neighbors.

“Our hearts went out to the people of France when you responded so bravely to the awful terrorist attacks of the last two years. I was very proud personally to have been present at the England-France football match just days after the Bataclan.

“Like all neighbors, sometimes our two nations encourage each other through mutual support. Sometimes we attempt to outdo the other through rivalry – as we will see tomorrow when Wales play France at the rugby. But always our two nations continually inspire one another to become better: more creative, more prosperous, more innovative.

“This partnership will continue despite Britain’s recent decision to leave the European Union. The depth of our friendship and the breadth of our cooperation will not change.”

During the dinner, the royal couple mingled with celebrities, including actress Audrey Tatou and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and soccer player Robert Pires.

They’ll also dined on sole crown and Dublin Bay prawns, crayfish, braised leg of Welsh lamb with a seasonal vegetable garnish and roast potatoes with thyme. On the menu for dessert was an iced white and dark chocolate soufflé, butterscotch sauce with a pistachio and almond diamond shortbread.