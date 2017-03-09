Royal Dinner Guest! Tom Cruise Shared a Laugh With Prince Philip During Dinner at Buckingham Palace

Hollywood royalty meets real life royalty!

Tom Cruise paid a visit to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, where he met (and shared a laugh with) Prince Philip.

Both men are supporters of the Outward Bound trust, an educational charity that seeks to improve the lives of children and young people through outdoor activities and learning.

The dinner hosted at Buckingham Palace honored the 75th anniversary of the U.K.-based organization.

Both men wore tuxes for the occasion, and looked to be in high spirits: Cruise and Philip were photographed laughing together several times during the dinner.

The Duke met @TomCruise who is a supporter of @OutwardBoundUK

The charity helps youngsters reach potential through outdoor activities

📷 PA pic.twitter.com/0QxOEaeCKN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 8, 2017

“It was a lovely evening for a worthy cause,” a source close to Cruise told PEOPLE, adding, “He had a great time.”

Prince Philip was the host of the dinner, and he’s served as patron of the organization since 1999.

And what he and Cruise talked about? Well that, sadly, we’ll never know!