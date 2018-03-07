While Abigail Spencer has worked with plenty of talented people, good friend and former Suits costar Meghan Markle has always stood out.

“Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world,” Spencer, who stars in NBC’s Timeless, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’m just so excited that the world will get to experience her loveliness, and I really think that with her platform for charity and her fortitude — she’s going to have a great moment to change the world. If anyone can do it, it can be her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, who announced their engagement in November, are inviting more than 2,500 people to the grounds of Windsor Castle for an up-close view of their May 19 wedding day.

Meghan Markle, Abigail Spencer and Bonnie Zane Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Spencer adds, “I’ve known her for so long. I’m just excited the world gets to meet the person I love so much. It’s just so wonderful to see her so happy and so in love.”

Though her days on Suits are behind her, Spencer credits each role – big or small – to where she is now.