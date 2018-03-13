This Thrifty Royal Wore a Nearly 40-Year-Old Outfit to Church with the Queen

When the royal family turned out in force for a special ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Monday, all eyes were on Meghan Markle and how she would fare – and what she’d wear to her first official engagement alongside Queen Elizabeth.

But it was the outfit of thrifty Princess Anne that has set sartorial-conscious tongues wagging – because it could be as many as 40 years old!

At the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Anne, 67, was seen in a cream and navy outfit that she first wore in the late ’70s or early ’80s, according to expert Joe Little. She even sported similar accessories (pearl earrings, brooch, gloves and navy bag) — not to mention the same hairstyle!

Princess Anne in 1985 (left) and in March 2018 (right) Tim Graham/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

In a tweet, @RoyalReporter paid tribute to the eagle-eyed editor.

Meghan wore an £895 coat yesterday, Kate a £650 one but hat tip to Joe Little @MajestyMagazine, who spotted thrifty Princess Anne was wearing an ensemble he thinks dates back to the late 1970s. In today’s Daily Express we have a pic of her in it at the Derby in 1985. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 13, 2018

This isn’t Anne’s first royal rewear. In 2015, she wore a 35-year-old blouse and coat outfit to Royal Ascot that she was previously seen wearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1980.

Princess Anne with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, in June 1985 Tim Graham/Getty

Princess Anne on Commonwealth Day on March 12, 2018 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

The Queen’s only daughter is known for her no-nonsense approach to life and her public work. Anne is most comfortable outdoors, as an experienced equestrian, and hosts the Festival of British Eventing on the grounds of her home, Gatcombe Park, ever year. She even passed along her love of horses to her Olympic silver medal-winning daughter, Zara Tindall, who is currently expecting her second child.