This Thrifty Royal Wore a Nearly 40-Year-Old Outfit to Church with the Queen

Simon Perry
March 13, 2018 11:47 AM

When the royal family turned out in force for a special ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Monday, all eyes were on Meghan Markle and how she would fare – and what she’d wear to her first official engagement alongside Queen Elizabeth.

But it was the outfit of thrifty Princess Anne that has set sartorial-conscious tongues wagging – because it could be as many as 40 years old!

At the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Anne, 67, was seen in a cream and navy outfit that she first wore in the late ’70s or early ’80s, according to expert Joe Little. She even sported similar accessories (pearl earrings, brooch, gloves and navy bag) — not to mention the same hairstyle!

Princess Anne in 1985 (left) and in March 2018 (right)
Tim Graham/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

In a tweet, @RoyalReporter paid tribute to the eagle-eyed editor.

This isn’t Anne’s first royal rewear. In 2015, she wore a 35-year-old blouse and coat outfit to Royal Ascot that she was previously seen wearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1980.

Princess Anne with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, in June 1985
Tim Graham/Getty
Princess Anne on Commonwealth Day on March 12, 2018
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

The Queen’s only daughter is known for her no-nonsense approach to life and her public work. Anne is most comfortable outdoors, as an experienced equestrian, and hosts the Festival of British Eventing on the grounds of her home, Gatcombe Park, ever year. She even passed along her love of horses to her Olympic silver medal-winning daughter, Zara Tindall, who is currently expecting her second child.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now