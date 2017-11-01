This Real-Life Princess Tried Sleeping on a Pea: ‘When I Didn’t Find Any Bruises, I Was Terrified’

Once upon a time, a real-life princess decided to try out a trick from a classic fairy tale.

“Children often dream that one day they’ll discover their real parents are king and queen,” Princess Märtha Louise told Expressen in a new interview. “To me it was the other way around: I dreamed that one day my real parents would turn out to be dentists or something, so I would have a very ordinary life.”

“When I was little, I didn’t feel like a princess,” said the Norwegian royal mom, 46. “I wanted to know if I was really a princess. So when I was six or seven, I tried the test.

“I tried to sleep on a pea, just like in the story, and see if I noticed it through the mattress. When I didn’t find any bruises, I was terrified.”

Princess Märtha Louise, who is promoting a new book called Born Sensitive, said she’s struggled with self-esteem and sensitivity issues throughout her life.

“I felt that I was not good enough, I didn’t understand why people looked up to me just because I was a princess — I hadn’t done anything, it’s just the status I was born into.”

The elder child of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonia and a mom to three daughters, Princess Märtha Louise is fourth in line to the throne, after her younger brother Crown Prince Haakon and his two children.

She married and writer Ari Behn in 2002. But they didn’t live happily ever after: In September 2016, the couple announced their separation.