This A-List Designer Just Dropped Major Hints About Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Designing Meghan Markle’s royal wedding gown is the ultimate dream job. And now, one of the royal bride-to-be’s designer friends is rumored to be her top choice for the gig.

French-born, London-based fashion designer Roland Mouret, who is known for his contemporary designs that feature flattering silhouettes, first met Meghan in a hotel elevator in Istanbul.

“This man in a bathrobe said, ‘I love to dress you,’ ” Meghan previously shared. “I thought ‘whaaat?’ Then he told me who he was and we’ve been friends ever since.”



Roland Mouret and Meghan Markle George Pimentel/WireImage

Mouret is now part of Meghan’s inner circle. She even proudly posted photos with him on her now-deleted Instagram account.

Meghan Markle/Instagram

And although the former Suits actress has worn his designs before, Mouret is staying tight-lipped about potentially being her go-to man for the big day.

“Mmmmm, I don’t want to say. No comment. It’s…there is no comment on that. She’s a friend. And that’s…I can’t say,” he recently told WWD.

But he did provide a few more key details when asked again earlier this month.

“Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her,” he told the New York Post.

When pressed for more, he said coyly: “I’ve already said too much.”

Meghan is definitely a bride who knows what she wants. She has already revealed her all-time favorite celebrity gown —“Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Everything goals,” she once said, referring to the stunningly chic and simple sexy slip dress Bessette wore when she wed John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996.

Unlike the fairy tale-inspired gown by Anne Barge that her Suits character, Rachel Zane, wore in the season three finale, British bridal designer Suzanne Neville thinks she’ll opt for a more simple style.

Meghan Markle on Suits USA

“‘I think Meghan will chose an effortlessly chic gown with clean lines and minimal detail,” Neville told PEOPLE. “I think the dress will be elegant and traditional, but with a modern twist.”

All eyes will be on Meghan on May 19 when she walks down the aisle to wed Prince Harry in a wedding fit for a princess bride at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.