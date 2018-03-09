There's a New Royal Baby! Princess Madeleine of Sweden Welcomes Third Child

And baby makes five!

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O’ Neill welcomed their third child in the early morning on March 9.

In a statement, the Swedish Royal Court described the newborn as “a healthy child” but didn’t give further details.

The royal mom recently flew home to Sweden to prepare for the birth — rather than deliver in the family’s adopted hometown of London. According to the Royal Court, Madeleine gave birth in Danderyd Hospital.



Princess Madeleine’s first child, 4-year-old Princess Leonore, was delivered at a private hospital in New York while her parents lived there. Two-and-a-half year old Prince Nicolas was born at Stockholm’s Danderyd Hospital. The family relocated to London from New York in 2015 — where O’Neill works as the managing director of Wilton Payments Limited.

O’Neill hinted last year that the couple was considering having another baby in an interview with Swedish newspaper, Expressen.

“We want to have more children. Both of us want a big family,” he said. “One or two more in future, absolutely!”

Madeleine also opened up about motherhood to PEOPLE, saying last fall that she considers herself a “normal mom.”

“It’s pretty much like a normal mom,” the Swedish princess told PEOPLE of her morning routine with her family.

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she said. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”

During that interview, she also touched on her own royal upbringing and how it influenced how she parents her two children.

“I think because my mom and father, of course, were so devoted to their work and as king and queen, they have lots of obligations, so they were away quite a bit when we were small. But when they were home, they were very present and I feel that I want to give my children as much as I can,” she said.

The Swedish royal met her husband in New York City. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Stockholm in June 2013.