It’s the Meghan makeover!

There’s no doubt that Prince Harry has upped his fashion game in recent months. “He definitely looks a little more grown up and a little more pulled-together,” Steven Cateron, head of design for Club Monaco, tells PEOPLE from his design studio in New York. On whether the new look is as a result of his stylish fiancée, Meghan Markle? “Probably! There’s usually some amazing woman behind the scenes doing all the work!”

Gone are the generic double-breasted coats, conservative chinos and slightly shapeless, navy suits. These days, the 33-year-old royal is more likely to be found layering a simple round-neck sweater and smart shirt under a tailored wool coat, accessorized with suede boots and a chic cashmere scarf. All in Meghan-approved neutral colors of grey, olive, beige and navy. “I think it’s very cool for a royal to show that you don’t have to be in a three-piece suit with a tie and a lot of other unnecessary detail in your clothing,” adds the Los Angeles-born designer.

Prince Harry in a Club Monaco coat with Meghan Markle in Scotland on February 13, 2018. Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan has long been a fan of the Canadian label, having discovered it through her stylist friend Jessica Mulroney during her time living in Toronto filming Suits. “I think [the label] fits well with her general aesthetic and there’s such an attention to color and detail, it’s never too fussy,” says Cateron.

As for wearing the brand’s burgundy velvet Tay dress ($298) for lunch with the Queen? “That was really special – the whole team was actually really excited about that!” Cateron says of the vintage-inspired dress that Meghan wore for her first Christmas Day with the royals at Sandringham last year.

Meghan Markle on Christmas Day 2017 at Sandringham. She wore a Club Monaco dress (beneath the coat) to a holiday meal with the Queen that day. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

It was a few weeks later that Harry debuted his first Club Monaco coat, their Wool Topcoat in Olive (retailing for $345), when the couple visited an underground radio station in London’s Brixton. “It’s not too overworked,” notes the designer on his new go-to look, adding: “It’s very straightforward and neat, and I think that’s really in line with [Meghan’s] modern aesthetic.” In February, Harry wore a similar coat from the brand in grey, to visit Scotland, again with his fiancée by his side.

Prince Harry (with Meghan) in a Club Monaco coat in Brixton, London in January. Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

It’s not the first time Harry has worn one of Meghan’s favorite labels. In September of last year Harry wore a grey cotton shirt by Everlane to the Invictus Games in Toronto, where the couple made their first ever public appearance together. Just the day before, Meghan had carried the eco-label’s tote bag in tan.

Harry’s new suave look is proving popular with the public too, with social media engagement almost doubling each time the brand posted a picture of Harry on their Instagram page. “It definitely drives searches and purchases on our website — I think he’s aspirational for menswear styling,” says Cateron.