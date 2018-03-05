It’s the Meghan makeover!
There’s no doubt that Prince Harry has upped his fashion game in recent months. “He definitely looks a little more grown up and a little more pulled-together,” Steven Cateron, head of design for Club Monaco, tells PEOPLE from his design studio in New York. On whether the new look is as a result of his stylish fiancée, Meghan Markle? “Probably! There’s usually some amazing woman behind the scenes doing all the work!”
Gone are the generic double-breasted coats, conservative chinos and slightly shapeless, navy suits. These days, the 33-year-old royal is more likely to be found layering a simple round-neck sweater and smart shirt under a tailored wool coat, accessorized with suede boots and a chic cashmere scarf. All in Meghan-approved neutral colors of grey, olive, beige and navy. “I think it’s very cool for a royal to show that you don’t have to be in a three-piece suit with a tie and a lot of other unnecessary detail in your clothing,” adds the Los Angeles-born designer.
Meghan has long been a fan of the Canadian label, having discovered it through her stylist friend Jessica Mulroney during her time living in Toronto filming Suits. “I think [the label] fits well with her general aesthetic and there’s such an attention to color and detail, it’s never too fussy,” says Cateron.
As for wearing the brand’s burgundy velvet Tay dress ($298) for lunch with the Queen? “That was really special – the whole team was actually really excited about that!” Cateron says of the vintage-inspired dress that Meghan wore for her first Christmas Day with the royals at Sandringham last year.
It was a few weeks later that Harry debuted his first Club Monaco coat, their Wool Topcoat in Olive (retailing for $345), when the couple visited an underground radio station in London’s Brixton. “It’s not too overworked,” notes the designer on his new go-to look, adding: “It’s very straightforward and neat, and I think that’s really in line with [Meghan’s] modern aesthetic.” In February, Harry wore a similar coat from the brand in grey, to visit Scotland, again with his fiancée by his side.
It’s not the first time Harry has worn one of Meghan’s favorite labels. In September of last year Harry wore a grey cotton shirt by Everlane to the Invictus Games in Toronto, where the couple made their first ever public appearance together. Just the day before, Meghan had carried the eco-label’s tote bag in tan.
Harry’s new suave look is proving popular with the public too, with social media engagement almost doubling each time the brand posted a picture of Harry on their Instagram page. “It definitely drives searches and purchases on our website — I think he’s aspirational for menswear styling,” says Cateron.