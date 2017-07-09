The Return of the Party Prince! Harry Meets Up with Friends at Music Festival in London

Prince Harry was just another fan in the crowd at a music festival over the weekend.

The 32-year-old royal was spotted at the British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park on Saturday night, where The Killers headlined the show. Donning a button-up blue shirt and baseball cap, Harry casually drank beer and snapped selfies with pals.

Noticeably absent from the festivities was his girlfriend of over a year, Meghan Markle. The 35-year-old actress is most likely at home in Toronto, Canada, where she films Suits.

In a recent interview with the Mail on Sunday, Harry admitted that he “didn’t want to grow up” and considered giving up his title — before deciding to create a new role for himself within the royal family.

He revealed that he considered living an ordinary life following his time in the army, calling his time in service the “best escape I’ve ever had.”

“I felt as though I was really achieving something,” Harry said. “I have a deep understanding of all sorts of people from different backgrounds and felt I was part of a team.”

He continued, “I wasn’t a Prince, I was just Harry.”

When he decided to turn things around, Harry considered leaving the royal life behind and live as a commoner.

“I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself,” he said, adding that his loyalty to Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother, helped him in his decision.

Still, Harry wanted to be more than just famous figure who waved to the crowds who gathered to catch a glimpse of him and his family.

“We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good,” he said.