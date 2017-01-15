The Queen Joins Her Nephew at Church After Lord Snowden’s Death

It was a somber time, but Queen Elizabeth II looked to be in good spirits on Sunday morning as she attended a church service following the death of her former brother-in-law Lord Snowdon — who died on Friday at 86.

The 90-year-old monarch wore a royal purple dress, matching coat and hat with a black flower on it — and carried her signature clear umbrella to shield her from rain as she entered the mass at St. Mary’s Church in Flitcham, England.

Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was by her side in a long green tench coat and grey pants. The two recently battled “heavy colds,” forcing the Queen to cancel some of her annual holidays plans at the end of last year, including a train trip to Sandringham Estate and her Christmas Day and New Year’s church services.

Lord Snowden’s son David Armstrong-Jones joined the Queen for the church trip. The 55-year-old second Earl of Snowdon, whose mother is the late Princess Margaret, wore a coat over his matching suit.

His parents wed in 1960, and had two children before divorcing in 1978. Princess Margaret died in 2002 after suffering a stroke.

Sunday’s 45-minute service was conducted by the Rt Rev Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, Eastern Daily Press reported. After church, the Queen and Duke visited a woman and her family at a cottage next door to St Mary’s before returning to their Range Rover for the drive back to Sandringham House.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Makes First Public Appearance With Will And Kate

As the Queen attended mass, her son Prince Charles was making some headlines of his own.

The Prince of Whales, 68, has co-authored a new 52-page book with prominent environmental campaigners Tony Juniper and Emily Shuckburgh about the threat of global warming. The book is set for release on Jan. 26.

Titled Climate Change, the book is part of a new series for adult readership, published by Penguin Books in the iconic style of the Ladybird children’s books. The Ladybird Expert Series titles are said to “provide clear, accessible and authoritative introductions, informed by expert opinion, to subjects from the world of science, history and culture,” according to its release — “penned by leading lights and outstanding communicators in their fields.”

Climate Change will be the first for a Ladybird book — with its content “extensively peer reviewed by figures within the environmental community,” the release adds. Its cover depicts a drawing taken from a photograph of the 2000 flooding in Uckfield.