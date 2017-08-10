The Queen Is Fierce — and Furious — in Tension-Filled New Trailer for The Crown

The Crown is coming back — and the tensions are mounting.

Netflix’s hit show, which picked up two Golden Globes earlier this year, is set to return for its second season on December 8. And though there’s a number of months to wait until then, today’s release of the first trailer will surely help tide us over.

The new season — the last for stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith — covers the Queen’s reign from 1956 to 1964. Of course, things have changed since we first saw Elizabeth ascend the throne: She has a new prime minister, Prince Philip has a new beard and there is a growing strain between the Queen and Philip.

“You married a wild spirit,” Elizabeth is told of Philip. “Trying to tame him — it’s no use.”

There are new characters, too: Matthew Goode (who played dashing Henry Talbot on Downton Abbey) joins the cast as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s post-Peter Townsend love interest, and the Queen and Prince Philip welcome young sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to their family.

British royalty also meets American royalty in the second season, with the Queen and Philip meeting President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy. (Dexter‘s Michael C. Hall plays the president!)

However, with all the fresh developments, there are some goodbyes, too: Don’t expect to see much of John Lithgow’s Winston Churchill in this season, following his retirement from the job of Prime Minister at the end of the first.

