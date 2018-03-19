The One Accessory You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Effortless Travel Style

When it comes to picking a celebrity style muse, one thing’s for sure: Meghan Markle is definitely not a bad choice. The future royal’s style — whether it’s breaking unofficial royal fashion rules while out with fiancé Prince Harry, or twinning with Kate Middleton alongside Queen Elizabeth II — is nothing short of covetable.

She always manages to look effortless and relaxed, while still remaining polished. So, of course you can’t blame us (and the rest of the internet) for wanting to cop her style, especially when we’ve found one of her fashion essentials available for purchase — and with a 40% off promo code, might we add.

The Panama Hat

The item in question? It’s none other than the Suits alumna’s favorite hat she’s been spotted out with vacay after vacay after vacay: a white Panama hat with a bold, black band. It’s the perfect travel accessory, whether you’re lounging at the beach, exploring a new city on a sunny day, or sitting in the stands at a sporting event, like, say, Wimbledon.

It's all about the hat! Meghan Markle's stunning Panama hat ft. in recent photos Where to buy and further sightings! https://t.co/TsXf8Onpav pic.twitter.com/Vn0LQtOTcz — Meghan's Mark (@meghans_mark) March 14, 2017

How to Get It on Sale

Luckily for you, we’ve found one at jcrew.com selling for $58 — but you can score 10% off with code NEWNEW and 40% off if you buy four or more eligible styles with the code. Um, consider it sold.

To buy: jcrew.com, $58