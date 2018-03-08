The New Royal Baby Fashion Collection Is Regally Adorable (Corgi Onesies and All!)

Nothing says royal and adorable like a corgi onesie.

That’s just one of the pieces featured in British retailer Boden’s new limited-edition babywear collection, which was launched to celebrate the upcoming birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child.

“We wanted to create a range of babywear that parents could treasure forever,” Harriet Earle, Head of Mini Boden, tells PEOPLE. “The collection features a nod to the monarchy with playful corgi and Queen’s guard soldier motifs, [along with] London landmark illustrations printed on sleepsuits.”

As well as embroidered corgis, marching guardsmen and a cashmere bonnet and blanket, the 11-piece “A Very British Baby” collection includes Peter Pan collars and smocking, much like the traditional style of clothing worn in the past by both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “The young prince and princess were of course part of the inspiration for this collection, but we think it’s characteristically and instantly recognisably ‘Boden,’ ” says Earle.

Starting from $25, each piece is made from organic cotton and features hand-finished embroidery.

Boden

Founded in 1991 by Johnnie Boden as a menswear mail-order business, Boden has grown over the years to include women’s wear and children’s wear. Last year the brand, known for their bold colors and quirky prints, opened their first flagship store on the King’s Road in London.

Kate herself is a fan of the brand, wearing their Lena Frill coat in red to visit Great Ormond Street children’s hospital in London in January.