The Moment Princess Kate Gave Away Her Pregnancy News: ‘We Will Just Have to Have More Babies!’

On Monday, Princess Kate and Prince William announced that they are expecting baby number three, but the royal mom first hinted at her baby news back in July during the royal couple’s tour of Poland and Germany.

After she was handed a gift for a newborn by a well-wisher in Poland, Kate joked to her husband: “We will just have to have more babies!”

The royals, who are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, confirmed the happy news in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” a statement from Kensington Palace, released Monday morning, said.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

During her first two pregnancies, Kate, 35 battled acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She is also afflicted with the condition during this pregnancy, according to the statement.

As a result, she canceled a planned appearance Monday morning.

“As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today,” the statement said.

“The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

Kate is understood to be less than three months pregnant – the palace made the announcement early because of her illness. Last time, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, Kate was also cared for at home at Apartment 1A of the palace.

During an appearance Monday, proud uncle Prince Harry told reporters that the news was “fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them.”

Asked about Kate he added, “I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay.”

The news comes in a landmark week for the family. On Thursday, Kate and William are set to take Prince George, four, to school for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea.