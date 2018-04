The Fascinating Stories Behind the Royal Family's Carefully Chosen Names

Elizabeth and Philip were such fans of the name Edward that they decided to use it again with their next child, only this time, as a first name. (Somewhat surprising is the fact that it was the regnal name of King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936 and lived in exile in France for the rest of his life.) Though it’s not certain if it was in honor of him, Antony was the name of Princess Margaret’s husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones. Louis could be in honor of Philip’s uncle, Louis Mountbatten. Richard is simply classic royal names with a lot of history — think Richard the Lionheart.