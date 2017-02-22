The Easy Way Princess Kate Updated Her 5-Year-Old Skirt Suit

Princess Kate reached deep into her closet for her trusty burgundy skirt suit on Wednesday.

The royal mom of two opted for the fun and flared outfit from Paule Ka for a trip to South Wales.

The first time we saw Kate in the double-breasted deep burgundy suit and matching tired skirt from the French brand was during a 2012 appearance with Prince William at Middle Temple in London.

She updated the look this morning with a black turtleneck and her go-to Stuart Weitzman knee-high heeled boots. (Shop a similar style here.)

Kate was on hand for her first engagement as patron of Action for Children since the Queen handed down some of her associations late last year.

Action for Children very much fits in with Kate’s mission in her public work to help improve early intervention for children suffering with difficulties because of challenging family circumstances.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is incredibly proud to follow Her Majesty The Queen as Patron of Action for Children,” a spokesman for the royal mother of two tells PEOPLE. “The Duchess firmly believes that every child who needs it should be given the best support at the earliest opportunity, and is pleased to support their important work.