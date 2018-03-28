The Crown Casts Outlander Actor Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Netflix’s The Crown is filling a major role in seasons 3 and 4 with a familiar face from Outlander and Game of Thrones.

The British royal family drama has cast Tobias Menzies in the key role.

Menzies, 44, will replace Matt Smith, who played Queen Elizabeth’s husband in the show’s first two seasons.

The Crown is preparing to make a major time jump for the next iteration of the series into the 1970s, recasting Queen Elizabeth with Olivia Colman and Princess Margaret with Helena Bonham Carter, respectively.

Tobias Menzies (L) and Prince Philip (R) Neilson Barnard/FilmMagic; Bettmann/Getty

Menzies has been a go-to actor for historical dramas for years now, having also played Brutus in HBO’s Rome.

He currently stars in AMC’s The Terror. The actor was recently asked if he would reprise his role of Edmure Tully on HBO’s GoT for the final season and said he wasn’t sure.