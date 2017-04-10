The Church! Princess Charlotte as a Bridesmaid! Everything We Know About Pippa Middleton’s Upcoming Wedding

She was the unexpected star of Princess Kate‘s 2011 wedding to Prince William — and next month, Pippa Middleton will have her own moment in the bridal spotlight.

The younger Middleton sister is tying the knot on May 20 to her financier fiancé James Matthews. And while the finer details of the day are being kept under wraps, the couple confirmed several key facts today — like the location and the role of her royal niece and nephew in the ceremony.

1. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be there — and they’ll have a role in the ceremony!

After much chatter about George and Charlotte’s presumed roles in the wedding, Kensington Palace confirmed that the 3-year-old and nearly 2-year-old royal siblings will serve as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, in the ceremony. The little royals are sure to be the stars of the day!

2. The wedding will take place in her hometown.

The couple will say their “I dos” at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, which is just seven miles from the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. The family (including Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte) was recently seen at the church, where they attended services on Christmas Day in 2016.

3. The reception may have a backyard feel!

Even though her wedding is in the spotlight, it won’t be the Buckingham Palace bash her sister’s was. Pippa’s reception is believed to be at the Middleton family home, according to The Telegraph. The family’s backyard spans 18 acres, so there’s plenty of space for guests to drink and dance the night away.

4. Prince William and Princess Kate won’t be the only recognizable faces in the pews.

Pippa may be responsible for adding the most famous guests to the guest list, but Matthews isn’t slacking on his side of the aisle, either. His brother is Spencer Matthews, star of British reality show Made in Chelsea and at one point, the British version of The Bachelor. Spencer will likely serve as his brother’s Best Man during the ceremony.

5. Prince Harry is attending, but Meghan Markle is still a question.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the wedding as well. He and Pippa bonded at Will and Kate’s royal wedding. The palace did not comment as to whether Harry’s girlfriend, Markle, will also attend the wedding. Several outlets are reporting no — though she did attend the wedding of Harry’s close friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip in Jamaica in March.

6. She’s already celebrated her bachelorette party.

When Prince William made headlines for his Swiss ski getaway, it turned out that Kate was on her own holiday in the Alps, although her trip was a little more under the radar. In March, Kate attended her sister’s bachelorette weekend in the French Alps, where the party skied the slopes of Meribel.

7. The guest list is relatively small.

Without invitations to be sent out to foreign dignitaries and royal families representatives from across the globe, Middleton’s wedding will be decidedly smaller than her sister’s ceremony. According to several outlets, the guest list is expected to be capped at 150 people.

8. Princess Kate probably won’t be maid of honor.

Although Pippa was her sister’s maid of honor, it’s likely that Kate won’t hold the same title. With Kate taking such a central role, she could take some of the spotlight away from her sister on her big day. “If your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention. Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible.” royal author Judy Wade told PEOPLE at the time of their engagement. Kate could, however, still have a presence in the service by giving a reading.

9. She’ll eventually get a title, too!

Kate may be the princess in the family, but Pippa is also picking up a new title with her nuptials. Matthews’ father David is the Laird of Glen Affric in Scotland, meaning that when he dies, Pippa’s husband to be will inherit the title — making her the Lady of Glen Affric. Since the title doesn’t technically make her a member of the aristocracy (you need to be a Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount or Baron for that), she won’t be called Lady Pippa.

10. The dress will be a surprise.

For all the differences between their two weddings, Kate and Pippa have one thing in common: keeping their dresses a secret. Pippa has stayed mum about the designer of her dress (which is believed to be a custom creation.) British designer Giles Deacon is the rumored choice after he was spotted meeting with Pippa and her mother, Carole Middleton, in 2016. He’s keeping quiet on any potential dress, too: “I can never really comment on rumors,” he told Hello. “Until things are confirmed it’s just rumors.”