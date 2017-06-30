Royals

The Best Books About Princess Diana and Her Boys

Dive into these books, which look back on Princess Diana’s life and the legacy that lives on through her children

Diana: Her True Story -- In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton

Originally published in 1992, it was only after Princess Diana's death five years later that Morton revealed she had been his secret source for the book. "Thank you for your belief in me and for taking the trouble to understand this mind," she wrote Morton in a letter, which is cited in the book, "it’s such a relief not to be on my own anymore and that it’s okay to be me.”

Prince William: The Man Who Will Be King by Penny Junor

This biography examines the heir's highly-scrutinized life, from his "determination to do the right thing,"as Junor writes, to his young family.

A Dress for Diana by David Emanuel & Elizabeth Emanuel

It was the wedding dress seen around the world. Written by the designers themselves, this book takes a deep dive into the gown that is still remembered decades later.

Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life by Sally Bedell Smith

In this biography, Bedell Smith paints a sympathetic portrait of Prince Charles as he attempted to navigate his painful marriage with a wife 12 years his junior. Smith also dives into the prince's love affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Remembering Diana: A Life In Photographs by National Geographic

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Diana's death on August 31, 1997, National Geographic has pulled 100 iconic images from its archives. From pictures of her as a child to her marriage and the birth of her two children, this book is a comprehensive look at the woman whose kindness created waves that are still felt today. 

The Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton: Expanded, Commemorative Edition by LIFE

This book of photographs captures William and Kate's 2005 magical day as well as a look back at other royal weddings throughout history. 

The Housekeeper's Diary: Charles and Diana Before the Breakup by Wendy Berry 

A onetime housekeeper for Charles and Diana, Berry watched their marriage disintegrate. She was witness to Diana's bulimia, the presence of "illicit visitors," and Charles's late night activities. 

Portraits of a Princess: Travels with Diana by Patrick Jephson

The Princess of Wales was recognized for her fashion sense, but she was loved for her grand acts of kindness. In this unique collection of photographs and anecdotes, her private secretary shares details about her travels across the globe. 

Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son by Penny Junor

Junor explores the many facets of Diana's passionate younger son, Prince Harry.

Diana: Closely Guarded Secret by Inspector Ken Wharfe

This biography delves into Wharfe's memories from his nearly seven years as one of Diana's royal protection officers. He was there during her times of difficulty, but also for the fun times with her children

The Future Royal Family: William, Kate and the Modern Royals by Robert Jobson 

This biography traces the romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton, from their time together at University of St. Andrews to their 2005 wedding and two young children. It's the perfect read for "royalists and romantics alike."

Imagining Diana by Diane Clehane 

What if Princess Diana had survived? In her upcoming novel, Clehane imagines what Diana's life would have been like and her continued impact on the world. 

