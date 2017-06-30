Veteran Kirstie Ennis Lands a Cover of ESPN Magazine's Body Issue: 'The Hardest Part Was Dropping the Robe'
The Best Books About Princess Diana and Her Boys
Dive into these books, which look back on Princess Diana’s life and the legacy that lives on through her children
By People Staff
Diana: Her True Story -- In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton
Originally published in 1992, it was only after Princess Diana's death five years later that Morton revealed she had been his secret source for the book. "Thank you for your belief in me and for taking the trouble to understand this mind," she wrote Morton in a letter, which is cited in the book, "it’s such a relief not to be on my own anymore and that it’s okay to be me.”
Buy It! Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words, $17; amazon.com
Prince William: The Man Who Will Be King by Penny Junor
This biography examines the heir's highly-scrutinized life, from his "determination to do the right thing,"as Junor writes, to his young family.
Buy It! Prince William, $14.95; amazon.com
A Dress for Diana by David Emanuel & Elizabeth Emanuel
It was the wedding dress seen around the world. Written by the designers themselves, this book takes a deep dive into the gown that is still remembered decades later.
Buy It! A Dress for Diana, $44; amazon.com
Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life by Sally Bedell Smith
In this biography, Bedell Smith paints a sympathetic portrait of Prince Charles as he attempted to navigate his painful marriage with a wife 12 years his junior. Smith also dives into the prince's love affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.
Buy It! Prince Charles, $32; amazon.com
Remembering Diana: A Life In Photographs by National Geographic
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Diana's death on August 31, 1997, National Geographic has pulled 100 iconic images from its archives. From pictures of her as a child to her marriage and the birth of her two children, this book is a comprehensive look at the woman whose kindness created waves that are still felt today.
Buy It! Remembering Diana, $30; amazon.com
The Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton: Expanded, Commemorative Edition by LIFE
This book of photographs captures William and Kate's 2005 magical day as well as a look back at other royal weddings throughout history.
Buy It! The Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, $19.94; amazon.com
The Housekeeper's Diary: Charles and Diana Before the Breakup by Wendy Berry
A onetime housekeeper for Charles and Diana, Berry watched their marriage disintegrate. She was witness to Diana's bulimia, the presence of "illicit visitors," and Charles's late night activities.
Buy It! The Housekeeper's Diary, $15.94; amazon.com
Portraits of a Princess: Travels with Diana by Patrick Jephson
The Princess of Wales was recognized for her fashion sense, but she was loved for her grand acts of kindness. In this unique collection of photographs and anecdotes, her private secretary shares details about her travels across the globe.
Buy It! Portraits of a Princess, $30; amazon.com
Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son by Penny Junor
Junor explores the many facets of Diana's passionate younger son, Prince Harry.
Buy It! Prince Harry, $28; amazon.com
Diana: Closely Guarded Secret by Inspector Ken Wharfe
This biography delves into Wharfe's memories from his nearly seven years as one of Diana's royal protection officers. He was there during her times of difficulty, but also for the fun times with her children.
Buy It! Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, $14.95; amazon.com
The Future Royal Family: William, Kate and the Modern Royals by Robert Jobson
This biography traces the romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton, from their time together at University of St. Andrews to their 2005 wedding and two young children. It's the perfect read for "royalists and romantics alike."
Buy It! The Future Royal Family, $16.95; amazon.com
Imagining Diana by Diane Clehane
What if Princess Diana had survived? In her upcoming novel, Clehane imagines what Diana's life would have been like and her continued impact on the world.
Buy It! Imagining Diana, dianeclehane.com
