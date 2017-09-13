The $52 Shoes That Prince George Wore to His First Day of School Are Almost Sold Out

Prince George may have been a little nervous on his first day at London’s elite Thomas’s Battersea School, but in his new uniform, he was as dapper as a four-year-old could be.

And that included his footwear, a pair of dark loafer-style moccasins from the brand Pisamonas UK. The style, called the School Moccasins, retail for £38.95 (or $52) and are available in navy blue and black. (Similar U.S. styles include Sperry Kids’ Colton Loafer, $55; Florsheim Kids Jasper Venetian Jr, $55; Polo Ralph Lauren Kids Telly, $90.)



Royal blogger What Kate’s Kids Wore was the first to identify the shoes, asking the brand in a tweet if they could confirm that they were in fact the ones George wore on his big day. The brand confirmed that those were the shoes, tweeting: “Based on recent orders, we think it may be the case.” Their response seems to suggest that Prince William and Princess Kate placed the order for George’s shoes themselves.

Unfortunately, if you want to get your own little one a pair of George’s sensible school shoes, time is running out. They’re already sold out of several sizes in both colors. (Though others are still available, for now.)

George’s uniform also includes a pair of shorts, a button-down shirt and a navy sweater with the school’s logo printed on it. Come wintertime, he’ll rock his signature look — knee socks — with the rest of his uniform.

FROM PEN: How Princess Kate Is Changing the Royal Parenting Rules

His new school, Thomas’s Battersea, is a short drive across the Thames River from George’s new full-time London home, Kensington Palace. His father, Prince William, escorted the little prince to class while mom Princess Kate — who is expecting her third child — was home sick with hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness, which she battled during both of her previous pregnancies.