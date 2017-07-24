What’s blue and royal all over?

This photo of the Swedish royal family! All 13 members of the family — King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, their children and grandchildren — posed for a full family shot — and were matching in light blue for the occasion.

The family posed on the grounds of their summer residence, Solliden Palace, on the island of Öland in Stockholm. The photo was released to wish the country a “Happy Summer.”

Queen Silvia sat front row center, flanked by her grandchildren, Princess Estelle to the right, and Prince Nicolas to the left. Next to Estelle is her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, who is holding her younger child, Prince Oscar. Her husband Prince Daniel is behind them. To the left of him is King Carl Gustaf, and then Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and their son, Prince Alexander. On the left, Princess Madeleine‘s husband Christopher O’Neill stands behind his wife, who holds their elder daughter, Princess Leonore, in her arms.

Nearly everyone is dressed in light blue for the photo op, with the exception of Madeleine and Sofia, both of whom wore light pink dresses instead of light blue. (Even if they didn’t coordinate with the rest of the family, they coordinated with each other!)

And this time next year, there will be another member in the family: Carl Philip and Sofia are set to welcome their second child later this year.