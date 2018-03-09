See the First Photo of the New Swedish Royal Baby Princess!

Just hours after their daughter’s birth on Friday, proud parents Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill couldn’t wait to share a photo of their newborn princess.

Dressed in an adorable pink sweater with a ruffled white collar and white pants, the baby girl, who was born at 7.6 pounds and 19.7 inches, was fast asleep for her first official picture. O’Neill snapped the sweet shot himself at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm earlier today.

The royal couple, who are also parents to Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2, welcomed the new royal baby early in the morning on Friday.

Mr Christopher O'Neill

“We are delighted with the new addition to our family,” said O’Neill, who was at the hospital throughout his wife’s labor. They have already left the hospital for their residence in Stockholm.

“Leonore and Nicolas have their long-awaited sibling,” he said in a statement released by the palace. “They can’t wait to meet their new baby sister.”

O’Neill also revealed that the new royal baby “looks very much like when Nicolas was born.”

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The name of Sweden’s newest young royal is expected to be announced next week. Her grandparents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are returning home from their skiing holiday in the Swiss Alps to attend a thanksgiving service celebrating the baby’s safe arrival.

Madeleine, who lives in London with her husband Chris O’Neill and their two kids, flew back to Sweden last month so she could give birth in her home country.

The world can expect more adorable photos of the royal family’s newest member. The royal mom regularly shares sweet snaps of her kids.

“For me to blend in a little bit of my personal life [on social media] and to show who I am and who my family is, is important,” Madeleine told PEOPLE in 2016.