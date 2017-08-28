Two New Royal Babies Are on the Way! All the Details on the Swedish Royal Baby Boom

Two new highchairs are about to be pulled up to the Swedish royal family table!

As Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip eagerly await the birth of their second child any day now, Carl Philip’s sister, Princess Madeleine, has shared the exciting news that she’s also expecting a baby.

The 35-year-old princess confirmed on Facebook on Sunday that she and husband Chris O’ Neill are expecting their third child.

“Chris and I are thrilled that I am expecting,” the 35-year-old princess wrote.

Madeleine, who is already mom to Princess Leonore, 3, and Prince Nicolas, 2, opened up about motherhood to PEOPLE, saying last fall that she considers herself a “normal mom.”

“It’s pretty much like a normal mom,” the Swedish princess told PEOPLE of her morning routine with her family.

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she said. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”

The news comes as Sofia and Carl Philip are making room at the palace for their newest addition. Sofia is due to give birth to a younger sibling for 1-year-old Prince Alexander in September. The expectant princess ticked off the last official event on her calendar in early August.

The new royal babies will join cousins Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, who belong to Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel.

“We’ve always been quite close – even though I’ve lived abroad – but when you have kids, it’s an extra connection,” Madeleine, who currently lives in London, told PEOPLE of the bond she shares with her siblings.

“And the little cousins, Leonore and Estelle, they’re very close – they’re more like sisters,” she added. “Victoria and I try very hard to make it so they really can see each other and play and have fun.

“Cousins are great – they are your friends, but they’re family. They can support each other.”