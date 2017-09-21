Sweden’s Too-Cute Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas Pose for Sweet Snaps with a Horse

Sweden’s Princess Leonore is reuniting with a four-legged friend — a horse!

The 3-year-old princess’s reunion with the horse named Heidi was captured by her mother, Princess Madeleine. Leonore’s younger brother, Prince Nicolas, 2, also had a chance to meet and snap a photo with Heidi, too. And just like any proud mom, Madeleine shared a few photos from the outing on her Facebook page.

Madeleine captioned the adorable set of images: “Leonore finally reunited with Heidi af Gotland!”

Princess Madeleine, her husband, businessman Christopher O’Neill and the couple’s two children are usually based in London for O’Neill’s work. The young family made a trip back home earlier this summer, where they paid a visit to the royal stables in Gotland. It’s a fitting location for Princess Leone to visit, as she also has the courtesy title of the Duchess of Gotland.

Coincidentally, the young princess’s uncle Prince Carl Philip — who just welcomed his second son with wife Princess Sofia, Prince Gabriel, on Aug. 31 — also spent time on the island over the weekend.

As the fourth in line to the throne, Prince Carl Philip, who is a major in the Swedish Army, oversaw military exercises on Sweden’s largest island, which covers 1,200 square miles southeast of the Swedish mainland in the Baltic Sea.

RELATED: Princess Madeleine of Sweden Is Pregnant: ‘We Look Forward to Four Becoming Five!’

Though they’re living in London now, Princess Madeleine, who recently announced she’s expecting her third child, has said that she expects her daughter to attend preschool in Sweden soon.

“The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden,” a palace spokesman said. “She wants them to feel at home here just as she does.”