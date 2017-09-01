Elton John, Rita Wilson and More Stars Remember Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Princess Diana was only 36 years old when she died following a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1997 and sent the world into a state of mourning. Today, 20 years later, that mourning continues.

Elton John, who recorded a version of his hit “Candle in the Wind” shortly after Diana’s death to make it about her rather than Marilyn Monroe, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning, “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel.”

RIP Princess Diana.

The biggest star of them all. pic.twitter.com/JiTC3HtL7G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017

First time I ever met Princess Diana. 'Ah,' she sighed, 'the man who thinks he knows me SO well…' pic.twitter.com/dqVErjSKRj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017

Is it really 20 years? She remains a true modern icon: kind, complex, human, spellbinding and able to transcend all barriers #Diana20 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) August 31, 2017

Today we remember Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death—a Princess, a philanthropist, a mom & an inspiration. #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/I7nwD73jfE — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) August 31, 2017

Amazing its 20 yrs since the passing of Princess Di. I met her once when I was 6, we spoke about Thunderbirds. I still remember it #Diana20 — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) August 31, 2017

Friday night, back in NY for the weekend (temp living in LA ugh) and as we were pre-gaming to go out we saw the news #Diana20 Devastated RIP — John Norris (@Jonnynono) August 31, 2017

Remembering the People's Princess today on the 20th anniversary of her death. #PrincessDiana #Diana20 pic.twitter.com/ximwEp4KjC — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 31, 2017

Diana is greatly missed, but she lives on forever through her memorial fund & her wonderful children https://t.co/sYjFy8HPqF pic.twitter.com/qeBnb7MO2B — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) August 31, 2017

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of the sad day when the world lost one of its most wonderful people, Princess Diana. I was lucky enough to get to know Diana, and wanted to share a few words to celebrate her life two decades on,” Richard Branson shared in a post on Virgin’s website.

He goes on to recall seeing her with her sons, her devotion to charity work, and how she “was ever-ready with quick wit and warm humour.”

Read more of his sweet remarks and memories here.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com