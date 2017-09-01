Elton John, Rita Wilson and More Stars Remember Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Princess Diana was only 36 years old when she died following a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1997 and sent the world into a state of mourning. Today, 20 years later, that mourning continues.
Elton John, who recorded a version of his hit “Candle in the Wind” shortly after Diana’s death to make it about her rather than Marilyn Monroe, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning, “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel.”
.@TomHanks and I had the privilege to meet Princess Diana at the Apollo 13 screening in London. She could not have been more gracious, charming, funny and kind. I was expecting our second son at the time and she kept asking me if I was comfortable, and if I needed anything. She was a gregarious dinner partner , laughing and engaged. I think she felt like a "normal" person. It was when she got up from the table it became so noticeable that she wasn't "normal." The entire restaurant went silent and watched her as she made her way through the tables to go to the ladies room. With all the scrutiny, she managed to teach us that it was safe to hold the hand of an HIV/AIDS patient, to treat the homeless with dignity, to be fearless in love of humanity. I often wonder what she would have done with her future had she lived. God bless her soul.
“Today marks the 20th anniversary of the sad day when the world lost one of its most wonderful people, Princess Diana. I was lucky enough to get to know Diana, and wanted to share a few words to celebrate her life two decades on,” Richard Branson shared in a post on Virgin’s website.
He goes on to recall seeing her with her sons, her devotion to charity work, and how she “was ever-ready with quick wit and warm humour.”
