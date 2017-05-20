Spencer Matthews Meets Prince William and Prince Harry at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Reality TV royalty meets real-life royalty!

Spencer Matthews, brother and best man of Pippa Middleton‘s husband-to-be, James Matthews, met Prince William and Prince Harry today ahead of Middleton and James’s wedding at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, on Saturday.

The three men, all looking dashing in their brightly-colored wedding attire, shared a smile and a quick chat before heading into the church to watch Middleton and James tie the knot.

Matthews may not be a prince, but he’s still pretty well-known throughout the U.K. He’s a veteran reality TV star, having been a part of the Made in Chelsea cast for its first ten seasons as well as starring on his own season of The Bachelor.

And who knows — now that they’re about to be family (sort of!) they could all be sharing Christmases together at some point!

Middleton is marrying James today in a ceremony at St. Marks Church in Englefield, with a guest list packed with other famous names, like tennis star Roger Federer and Princess Eugenie. Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be a bridesmaid and page boy in the ceremony, respectively. Afterwards, guests will celebrate in a glass palace in her parents’ backyard in Bucklebury, Berkshire.