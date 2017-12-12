Happy holidays from Spain’s royal family!

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI debuted their Christmas card this year starring their daughters Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofía, 10, in a photo taken on National Day in October.

The family color coordinated in red as the father of two wore a patterned tie while Leonor wore a short-sleeved red dress while Sofía wore a long-sleeve dress that featured red and white pattern.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2018,” the family’s card reads along with adorable signatures from the young royals.

It’s not the first time that the young princesses have appeared together in royal family photographs. Last year’s holiday card featured the family of four smiling at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

The Spanish royal family was the first European royal house to debut their 2015 Christmas cards public.

And the year before that, the family of four released their first Christmas card with two images in 2014 in celebration of Felipe and Letizia becoming the head of the Spanish monarchy after King Juan Carlos was abdicated.