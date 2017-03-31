Snow Prince! 3 Generations of Bhutan Royals Have an Epic Snow Day

Introducing His Royal Snow Bunny!

Three generations of Bhutan royals came together for a playful snow day on the grounds of the Lingkana Palace.

Prince Jigme, who celebrated his first birthday last month, is pictured standing up for the first time — with a little help from dad and grandpa!

The little royal is all smiles as he holds hands with his father, King Jigme (right), and His Majesty the Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, who abdicated the throne in favor of his eldest son in 2006.

Taken on March 11 after a heavy snowfall in Thimphu, the gorgeous photo also features Tashichhodzong, a 17th century fortress which houses several government offices, as well as the Golden Throne Room, His Majesty’s Office and the summer quarters of the Central Monk Body of Bhutan.

Prince Jigme’s proud parents also released a sweet photo of their little royal last month in honor of his birthday celebrations. With his handsome face and adorable smile, he’s living up to his “World’s Most Handsome Royal Baby” moniker.

King Jigme, 37, and Queen Jetsun Pema, 26, have been called the William and Kate of the Himalayas — and the Bhutanese royals were thrilled to announce the birth of their son a couple of months before Prince William and Princess Kate visited their kingdom in April 2016.

The tiny kingdom of Bhutan is perched between China and India on the Eastern edge of the Himalayan mountains.