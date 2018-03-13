See the Faux Royal Fab Four! Lifetime Releases First Photos of Harry, Meghan, William and Kate

“Togetherness at its finest,” indeed!

Lifetime has released official stills of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, the upcoming movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s relationship, and there’s a bonus — Prince William and Kate Middleton!

One shot shows the faux royal foursome smiling as they dine together, with a laughing Harry (Murray Fraser) wrapping his arm around Meghan (Parisa Fitz-Henley). Next to them, William (Burgess Abernethy) and Princess Kate (Laura Mitchell) share a loving gaze.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, played by Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley (right), with Prince William and Kate Middleton, played by Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Michael Courtney

Another photo shows Harry and Meghan closing their eyes as they dance together — and their resemblance to the real couple is worth a double take!

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Lifetime Movie Character Looks Exactly Like Her

Last month, Fitz-Henley shared the first glimpse of the cast with a selfie taken in bed.

“Sweet Dreams to you Love, #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance @Lifetimetv Day 1 #gingerlove,” the 41-year-old actress captioned the shot with her onscreen love.

The movie will start with the couple’s first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continue through their engagement.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Production has already begun in Vancouver as Abernethy celebrated his 31st birthday on set. “I got treated like the future King of England yesterday,” he captioned footage of him blowing out the candles of his birthday cake on Instagram last month.

William and Kate’s romance also got the Hollywood treatment in two TV movies. Released around the time of the couple’s 2011 wedding, both followed their relationship, which started when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The first aired on Lifetime, and the other on Hallmark — a channel that Meghan worked with multiple times throughout her acting career.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres Sunday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, less than a week before the couple tie the knot on May 19.

The real-life Royal Fab Four were out together on Monday to mark Commonwealth Day with a special service at Westminster Abbey. Their first official engagement as a foursome came on Feb 28, when they joined together for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum to talk about their charitable endeavors.