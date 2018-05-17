See Smiling Meghan Markle Arrive with Prince Harry for Tea with Queen Amid Ongoing Family Drama

On the same day Meghan Markle announced to the world that her father would not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, the bride-to-be is gathering her inner circle her for a very regal pre-wedding event — afternoon tea with the Queen.

Guests at the welcome tea, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Thursday, include Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, several of Meghan’s girlfriends such as Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt, as well Harry’s immediate family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are also expected to attend.

As Meghan deals with the disappointing news that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., will remain in Mexico where he says he is recovering from heart surgery, she is surrounding herself with loved ones.

Meghan Markle arrives at Windsor Castle on May 17 for tea with the Queen. Neil Mockford/GC Images

“She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life,” a royal source tells PEOPLE just two days before the royal wedding.

Prince Harry arrives at Windsor Castle with Meghan Markle on May 17. Splash News

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen on May 17. Splash News

Mulroney, Meghan’s Toronto-based pal and unofficial stylist, was spotted with her daughter and royal bridesmaid-to-be, 4-year-old Ivy, enjoying a stroll down Kensington High Street on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo posted a picture of herself, strolling down a London street with the hashtag #womanonthego.