On Thursday night in London, Buckingham Palace was the place to be.

At perhaps the most-anticipated event of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (a series of events that has been taking place throughout London this week), tonight’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth had a chance to shake hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — and judging by her smile, she looked to be just as charmed by him as the rest of us.

Justin Trudeau and Queen Elizabeth Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wearing a sparkling tiara and diamond-and-gemstone necklace, the Queen and Trudeau had a chat in Buckingham Palace’s Picture Gallery. (Tonight marks the first time the event has been hosted in this room.)

All the heads of state from the Commonwealth countries in town for the meeting attended the black-tie event, as did members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Anne.

Guests wore their black-tie finest, with Charles and Harry in tuxedos. And like his grandma, Harry also had a chance to catch up with Trudeau, whom he previously met through his work with the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This year’s meeting will likley be one of the last Queen Elizabeth hosts as the Head of the Commonwealth. She is planning to scale back on her duties and hand more responsibility over to her son, Prince Charles.

Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, called her an “icon of the commonwealth.”

He said: “It is my fervent hope that the deep love she has held for this association will continue to light the way for all of us.”

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland and Prime Minister Theresa May REX/Shutterstock

Earlier today, the Queen — for the first time — expressed her desire for Prince Charles to take her place as Head of the Commonwealth after her death.

At the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace, she said: “It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949.”