See Princess Kate’s Two Stunning Paris Looks in One Night!

Princess Kate is giving double the glamour in the city of love!

The royal has only been in Paris for a matter of hours and she’s already shown off three looks. The royal mom arrived in a green Catherine Walker coat in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and changed into an elegant black Alexander McQueen dress for a reception at the official residence of the British Ambassador, Edward Llewellyn – Lord Llewellyn of Steep.

Following the reception, Kate slipped into a glittering ice-blue Jenny Packham dress — and debuted her third hairstyle of the day (courtesy of her personal hairdresser, Amanda Tucker, who traveled with the couple!).

And Kate isn’t the only famous face who fell for the sparkling gown. Julianne Hough wore the same dress to an event in 2012.

During the dinner, the royal couple mingled with celebrities, including actress Audrey Tatou and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and soccer player Robert Pires.

They’ll also dined on sole crown and Dublin Bay prawns, crayfish, braised leg of Welsh lamb with a seasonal vegetable garnish and roast potatoes with thyme. On the menu for dessert was an iced white and dark chocolate soufflé, butterscotch sauce with a pistachio and almond diamond shortbread.

Earlier in the evening, William gave a moving speech, which he started off in French, before saying with a laugh: “And forgive me if I now continue in the language of Shakespeare, so as to reduce the risk of mangling the language of Molière.”

“The connections between our nations run deep – ties of history, ties of values, ties of friendship and family,” he continued. “And ties born, above all, of the fact that our countries are neighbors.

“Our hearts went out to the people of France when you responded so bravely to the awful terrorist attacks of the last two years. I was very proud personally to have been present at the England-France football match just days after the Bataclan.

“Like all neighbors, sometimes our two nations encourage each other through mutual support. Sometimes we attempt to outdo the other through rivalry – as we will see tomorrow when Wales play France at the rugby. But always our two nations continually inspire one another to become better: more creative, more prosperous, more innovative.

“This partnership will continue despite Britain’s recent decision to leave the European Union. The depth of our friendship and the breadth of our cooperation will not change.”