See Princess Kate’s Cinderella ‘Slippers’ — and Get the Fairy-Tale Look!

Princess Kate was in full fairy tale princess mode Monday.

The royal attended a reception celebrating the relationship between the United Kingdom and India at Buckingham Palace with Prince William and Queen Elizabeth — and looked every inch a princess.

She wore a shimmering, champagne-colored tea-length gown from Erdem, which was covered in silver embellishments. But the real show-stopper of the evening were her Cinderella-esque heels — about as close as she’s ever gotten to glass slippers!

The Oscar De La Renta heels are covered in “platinum lamé,” according to their website, and sparkle with the silver shine of Cinderella’s famed shoe. They retail for $690, and are currently still available in several sizes on Oscar De La Renta’s website.

Kate pulls off the fairy tale princess’s signature look like a pro.

