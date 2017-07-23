See Prince William and Prince Harry Dressed as Tiny Cops in Newly Released Photos from Diana’s Album

Prince Harry and Prince William — world’s cutest tiny cops?

The royal siblings have shared two new private photos of their childhood as part of their new ITV and HBO documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. The special, which will air in the U.K. and the U.S. on Monday, features the brothers looking over Diana’s personal photos and reflecting on their late mother Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago in a car crash in Paris.

Another shot that was released on Sunday shows Diana holding a very young Harry while sitting on the Royal Yacht Britannia. The photographer? None other than William, who would have been about 3 or 4 at the time.

During the documentary, Harry reflected on his mother’s apparent delight in dressing them up in traditional — and usually matching — outfits.

“One thing I would love to ask her now because I genuinely think that she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits, normally matching,” Harry said. “It was weird shorts and you know like, little sort of shiny shoes with the old clip on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh. I just think how could you do that to us.

“And then funnily enough, we got to the age when William would turn round and go, ‘Oh, this is ridiculous, you know, I’m the older brother, why do I have to be dressed the same as him?’ And I’m sort of sitting there going hang on a second, if you’re going to dress differently I’m not going to be the only person dressed like this — this is just ridiculous,” he said.

“So I like to think that she had great fun in dressing us up,” Harry said. “I’m sure that wasn’t it, but I sure as hell am going to dress my kids up the same way.”

Harry’s attitude towards his outfits as a young boy — and eagerness to dress his future kids in the same way — may explain why William’s 4-year-old son Prince George often dresses in the same traditional-style outfits that Diana dressed him in.

The brothers also released three other personal photos over the weekend, including a cute shot of Diana cuddling with Harry and another of her holding William while pregnant with his younger brother.

The documentary features intimate and deeply personal conversations with William and Harry about Diana, including the latter’s regret over the last time he spoke to his mother before her death.

“If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her,” Harry said about their final phone call when he was just 12.

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy will air Monday at 10 p.m. on HBO in the U.S. and 9 p.m. in the U.K. on ITV.

The show is one of several commemorations of the Princess in print and on film. PEOPLE and ABC have partnered in a two-night television event The Story of Diana, airing on Aug. 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. ET.