Royals

Rarely-Seen Photos Show Princess Diana at Her Most Unguarded

By @erinhillny

Lady Diana Spencer gives a playful look of astonishment as she stalls her car outside her apartment while leaving for her job as a kindergarten teacher in 1980.
PA IMAGES

Talk about a royal smile!

Rarely-seen photos of Princess Diana show the late royal in some of her most carefree and uninhibited moments ever.

From a fresh-faced teen during the early days of her whirlwind romance with Prince Charles to her playful side as a doting mom to sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the pictures show a vulnerable and relaxed side of the beloved princess.

PA IMAGES

In the midst of speculation about her royal romance with Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer smiles wryly at photographers after she stalled her new car — a Mini Metro — outside her apartment as she left for her job as a teacher at a kindergarten in Pimlico, London.

PA IMAGES

Diana shoots her future husband Charles a playful look during a visit to the Cheshire Regiment at Tidworth in July 1981.

PA IMAGES

Ducks in a row! Diana follows her sons Prince Harry (right), 5, and Prince William, 7, on Harry’s first day at the Wetherby School in Notting Hill, West London in 1989.

PA IMAGES

Diana is in a fit of giggles as she shares a joke with her mother, Frances Shand Kydd while sitting center court at Wimbledon in 1993.