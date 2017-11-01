People

Royals

See 2-Month-Old Prince Gabriel’s Sweet New Portrait

By @cd123

Erika Gerdemark/Royal Court, Sweden

A new photo of 2-month-old Prince Gabriel shows why Sweden’s littlest royal is such a big hit with his subjects.

The little prince is pictured in the arms of his father Prince Carl Philip, as his mother Princess Sofia looks on.

The  portrait, which the palace released on Wednesday, follows an earlier family picture featuring the young royal’s 18-month-old big brother, Prince Alexander.

Prince Gabriel’s christening is scheduled for December 1 at the church within Drottningholm Palace. Afterward, select diplomatic guests, parliamentary representatives and government officials are expected to attend a short reception before family members celebrate at a lunch hosted by Gabriel’s grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.