Meghan and Harry's Royal Wedding Reception Gets the SNL Treatment — and It's Hilarious

The evening reception of the royal wedding at the Frogmore House was limited to 200 close friends and family of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but leave it to Saturday Night Live to give their hysterical imagining of the exclusive celebration.

Mikey Day’s Harry led his wedding videographer around the party to mingle with guests, including familiar faces like Kate Middleton, played by Cecily Strong. Though she seems to have overindulged in the festivities, she reveals that after giving birth to three kids, she’s really feeling that one glass of champagne.

Harry visits his grandmother Queen Elizabeth (as played by Kate McKinnon) as her eyes widen over a conversation with one of Meghan’s relatives (Kenan Thompson), who casually rests his arm around her shoulders as he encourages her to watch The Crown.

“This gentleman has also said that I must visit Philadelphia,” she stated, uncomfortably eyeing the camera.

SNL didn’t wonder how Prince William‘s best man speech went, but Alex Moffat reprised his role as the groom’s older brother, complete with his newborn Prince Louis resting on his chest.

“So sorry to hear that your hair could not make it tonight,” Day’s character jabbed in a moment of sibling rivalry, before pressuring Moffat’s William to bust a move on the dance floor. He seemed to enjoy twerking until he realized that the Queen was watching.

SNL‘s Harry then ventured into the overflow room, where he greeted a Deal or No Deal briefcase model and his “Auntie Creepy,” played by Tina Fey.

Additional hilarious highlights? Aidy Bryant channeling wedding guest Elton John, Pete Davidson taking on Russell Brand and Leslie Jones explaining how she managed to score an invite to the bash.

“I started tweeting about the wedding two days ago and then I got invited — just like the Olympics, that’s my thing. I might be at the North Korea meeting, we’ll see,” she joked.

A no-show in the skit? Meghan herself, who was “out in the hallway trying to keep her white relatives out because they’re mental.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, the actual celebration was very different than SNL‘s imagining. A guest who attended Saturday’s church service followed by lunch at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Hall tells PEOPLE that Harry made sure to thank everyone who helped play a part in his special day with Meghan during their lunch reception.

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” says the guest. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

“It was more than you would ever imagine it to be,” adds the guest. “It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.”