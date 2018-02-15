Royals Who Have Special Connections to the Olympics (Including Gold Medal Wins!)

AS DID CROWN PRINCE FREDERIK & CROWN PRINCESS MARY

Silvia and Carl Gustaf aren't the only royal couple with an Olympic beginning to their love story. At the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark met Mary Donaldson at a bar called the Slip Inn. She was then working in advertising, and had no idea that the man she was talking to at the bar was in fact the heir to the Danish throne. Someone came up to her later that evening and said, "Do you know who these people are?" Their romance continued from there and they eventually wed in 2004. They've stayed true to the roots of their relationship, attending every Olympic Games since 2004. Frederik was even inducted into the International Olympic Committee in 2009. This year, Frederik made an early departure from the PyeongChang Games to be at his father, Prince Henrik's bedside during the final days before his death.