How to Plan the Perfect Royal Wedding Viewing Party — Even with Just a Few Days to Spare!

It’s the final countdown until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding. And with just three days to go, it’s not too late to plan an epic (and elegant!) royal wedding viewing party of your own.

All you need is a great scone recipe, a couple of bottles of bubbly, a few party games and, of course, a television tuned in to one of the many stations that will be broadcasting Harry and Meghan’s nuptials. We spoke with Darcy Miller, editor-at-large of Martha Stewart Weddings, for her tips on how to plan the ultimate royal wedding viewing party.

1. Set up a tea bar.

There’s no better way to celebrate a British royal wedding than with the most classic of British beverages. Have bags of plenty of tea varieties on hand for the big day, from standards like Earl Grey and English Breakfast to one of the many commemorative royal wedding teas on the market. “Set out a pot of tea, cups, and fixings that are sweet (think sugar and honey) and fragrant (lavender, rose petals, jasmine and mint),” Miller tells PEOPLE. “You can even label the options with Tea Leaf tags, and invite guests to get creative with their beverage with our banner letting them know they’re welcome to craft a concoction that’s “Just Your Cup of Tea” and is positively royal.

It’s the event of the decade! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2. And a fascinator bar.

You and your guests may not be heading to St. George’s Chapel, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dress like it! Set up a table with supplies so people can create their own head pieces. “Paper plates in a variety of colors make a great base,” Miller says. “Set out paper, scissors, feathers, ribbons or whatever other trim you can think of and guests can get decorating. Copy your favorite wedding guest’s fascinator or hold a contest for craziest fascinator, most royal—the list goes on!

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

3. Serve scones and tea sandwiches.

You may be watching the wedding in the wee hours of the morning, but it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in a traditional afternoon tea. Miller recommends stacking scones into mini “wedding cakes” to make them even more festive. “These tiered mini cakes—made of scones with clotted cream icing—let you have your cake and eat breakfast, too,” she says. “They’re easy and elegant and taste as good as it looks. Just top a large scone with clotted cream and a smaller scone, add another dollop of cream and decorate with fresh fruit like raspberries, blueberries, or lemon zest.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

4. Prep early.

If you want to watch the royal wedding in real time, you’re going to have to wake up early. In order to maximize your shut-eye time, do as much preparation as you can the night before the wedding. “Think about serving things that can either be prepared the day before or don’t require an early prep,” Miller says. “Scones or anything baked you can make ahead of time. Set out the table but leave anything else that needs to be chilled—drinks, clotted cream, milk—for that morning.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

5. Games galore.

Like any big television event, the royal wedding is the perfect excuse to play games. Miller herself has created her own royal wedding guessing game that you can print out here. Miller says: “Have guests fill theirs out as they arrive, check off correct answers as the wedding takes place, and reward the winner with a paper crown and a title—Duchess of Denver, Queen of Queens, Princess of Pittsburgh or whatever your royal highness dreams up!”

The Wedding Bell-ini Darcy Miller Designs

6. Say cheers.

It may be early, but the royal wedding is as good a reason as any to celebrate with a cocktail. Miller’s pick for the big day? The Wedding Bell-ini, a champagne cocktail that plays on the flavors of Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake — elderflower and lemon — crafted by caterer Peter Callahan. “Reminiscent of favorite morning cocktails like the bellini and mimosa, this one is made with a champagne and a splash of elderflower lemonade,” she says. “It’s also dressed for the occasion here with a lemon peel and a stirrer topped with a paper sprig of myrtle, which has been considered a good luck wedding flower since Queen Victoria carried it in her bouquet.”