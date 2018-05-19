Victoria and David Beckham Walk Hand-in-Hand Into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

Dressed to impress!

Walking hand-in-hand, Victoria and David Beckham arrived together at St. George’s Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials on Saturday morning.

Opting for a dark and dramatic look, Victoria, 44, wore a form-fitting navy blue dress. It showed off just a hint of skin with a slit down her chest. She accessorized her look with a sleek ponytail and a fascinator, while opting for a pop of color with a pair of brightly colored red heels.

Meanwhile her husband David, 43, looked dapper in a dark gray suit.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Hats Off! The Best Fascinators at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

Of course, this isn’t the couple’s first royal wedding. The Beckhams previously attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

While Spice Girls fans might be disappointed to learn the group won’t be performing at the royal wedding after all, earlier this week, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that in addition to Victoria, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell were expected to be invited to the pair’s nuptials.

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Weddings Throughout The Years

Hinting that the report could be true, Mel C, who will not be in attendance, remarked on Australian radio program Fitzy & Wippa earlier this week, “Maybe the others are going and they just haven’t told me?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Although she never gave any indication that she was joking at the time, in February, Mel B announced on The Real that “all five Spice Girls” would be attending the wedding, and went on to describe the invitation she allegedly received as “proper.”

But when asked whether the group would be performing, the singer was a little less forthcoming and said, “I need to go, I’m going to be fired.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In her radio interview, Mel C went on to joke that she “was a little annoyed” about not receiving an invite.

While attending the National Prince’s Trust Awards in March with Prince Charles, she mentioned that she thought about asking, “Oi, where’s my invite?”