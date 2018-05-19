Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Says Watching Her Wedding to Prince Harry Was 'Emotional and Joyful'

Diana Pearl
May 19, 2018

Thomas Markle wasn’t able to make it to Windsor, England, to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, but he still tuned into the nuptials at home.

Thomas told TMZ that watching Meghan and Harry’s wedding ceremony on TV was “emotional and joyful.” He also said that he wished he could be there with her to celebrate the happy occasion.

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy,” he said. “I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
On Thursday, Meghan Markle confirmed in a statement that Thomas would not be attending her wedding due to health problems. Kensington Palace had originally announced that Thomas would be arriving in the U.K. the week before the wedding. The palace announced Friday that Meghan had asked Harry’s father, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle instead.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was present at the ceremony. She spent the night before the wedding with Meghan at Cliveden House Hotel, a short drive away from Windsor Castle, and joined Meghan in the car on her way to the church. During the ceremony, she was teary-eyed, sitting near the front as she watched Meghan and Harry say their vows.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday in front of family, friends and plenty of stars, including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney.

