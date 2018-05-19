Royal Wedding Recap! Relive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Day in Under 3 Minutes!

Michele Corriston
May 19, 2018 02:39 PM

Meghan Markle is officially an American princess!

On Saturday, Meghan married Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after a whirlwind (and initially secret) courtship.

In case you didn’t feel like turning on the TV at the crack of dawn (or just want to relive all the magic!), PEOPLE rounded up everything you need to know about the fairy-tale affair.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

From the traditional ceremony to the couple’s carriage parade through the streets and two lavish wedding receptions, Harry and Meghan dazzled English and American fans alike.

