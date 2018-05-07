100 Questions About the Royal Wedding Answered!

With just days to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in a fairy tale ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 19, we’re answering every question about the royal wedding.

1. Who are the bride and groom?

Prince Harry, 33, officially known as Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, is marrying Rachel Meghan Markle (who goes by her middle name, Meghan), 36, an American actress who rose to fame as Rachel Zane on the legal drama TV series Suits.

2. When is the wedding?

Saturday, May 19, 2018. The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. U.K. time and is scheduled to last about an hour, so be sure to set your clocks and have your tiaras ready bright and early (that’s 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST).

3. Where will the wedding be held?

The ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

4. Is that where Prince William and Kate Middleton were married?

No, William and Kate were married at Westminster Abbey in London. It can hold 2,000 guests, while St. George’s Chapel can hold 800.

Alexi Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

5. Why isn’t it being held at the same location?

Since William is the future heir to the throne, his wedding was a much more elaborate affair than Prince Harry’s will be. Harry is now sixth in line (thanks to the arrival of Prince Louis!), so while it’s still sure to be a grand event, his wedding will be on a different scale.

6. Who’s invited?

Harry’s immediate family members, of course, as well as his close cousins like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. While William invited a number of members of other royal families to his wedding, this one will be on a smaller scale, and will likely only include those with a direct connection to the bride or groom. Friends from Harry’s military service will be on hand, as well as longtime close friends like Tom Inskip and Guy Pelly. Meghan’s mother and father will be attending, as well as a handful of her closest friends.

7. Anyone else?

You bet — the couple invited 2,500 members of the public to watch their arrival and departure from St. George’s Chapel. The guests include young people who have shown strong leadership and who have served their communities. Another 300 guests will come from charities that Meghan and Harry support as well as from schools nearby the wedding venue. Amelia Thompson, 12, who survived the Manchester bombing attack in May 2017, was one of the young leaders picked to attend, and she plans to honor the 22 people who died in the bombing by bringing a candle with their names on it.

8. What about the people who live nearby?

610 people who live on the castle grounds and 530 members of the Royal Household and the Crown Estate were also invited. Unless you scored the golden ticket, you’ll have to queue up with the rest of the enthusiastic general public to try and catch sight of the royal couple as they parade through Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage after the ceremony.

9. Can I watch the wedding procession from nearby?

After the ceremony, the couple will depart for a carriage procession at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and preceding along the High Street through Windsor Town before returning to the castle along the Long Walk. If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the parade, be sure to camp out a few days in advance!

10. I can’t make the trip—where else can I watch it from?

You can watch the live coverage on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device. A variety of cable networks will also broadcast the ceremony live, including NBC’s Today, PBS , ABC, CBS, and BBC America.

11. Who will marry the couple?

The Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby. He will conduct the marriage ceremony, but The Rt Revd. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor will lead the full service at the chapel.

12. How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet?

Their modern-day fairy tale romance all began on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in July 2016. “It was definitely a set-up… it was a blind date for sure,” Harry revealed during the couple’s engagement interview in November.

ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

13. What did they know about each other before they met?

Not much! “Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” Meghan said in their interview. “And so while I now understand very clearly there’s a global interest there, I didn’t know much about him.” Harry had never seen Suits and didn’t know of Meghan until they met. “Anything I learned about him and his family was what he would share with me and vice versa. So for both of us it was just a really authentic and organic way to get to know each other,” Meghan said.

14. Is Prince Harry nice?

Off all the questions, this was the one thing Meghan asked their mutual friend about the prince before going on the blind date. “Because if he wasn’t kind it just didn’t – it didn’t seem like it would make sense,” she explained. Guessing by how everything’s played out between them, we think it’s safe to say the answer is yes!

15. Was it love at first sight?

According to Meghan, “very quickly into that [their first date] we said, ‘Well, what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'” Harry was immediately struck by her when they met. “I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there. I was like, ‘Okay, well I’m going to have to really up my game here. And sit down and make sure I’ve got a good chat.’ ”

16. And then what happened?

After their first date, the pair went out twice more in London before Harry suggested a romantic trip to Botswana, where they “camped out with each other under the stars,” the prince said. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

17. When did they go public with their relationship?

A close friend of Harry’s revealed to PEOPLE in October 2016 that the pair had been dating for “a couple of months.”

18. How did the public react?

While many people were thrilled, a fair amount of public backlash prompted Harry to release an unprecedented statement on November 8, 2016 confirming their relationship and condemning the racist and sexist harassment Meghan suffered after it was made public.

19. When did they get engaged?

Clarence House released the couple’s official engagement announcement in late November 2017, which stated, “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month.”

Alexi Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

20. How did Harry propose?

“It was a cozy night,” Meghan said of the moment Harry popped the question at their cottage in Kensington Palace. “We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee.” Harry added: “It was a really nice moment — it was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise.” Meghan chimed in, “Yes, as a matter of fact I could barely let you finish proposing! I said, ‘Can I say yes now!'”

21. Did he need to get permission from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth?

Yes! As sixth in line to the throne, the Succession to the Crown Act declares that he must obtain formal permission from the monarch to marry.

22. What did she say?!

She released a royal statement…giving her consent and even using their real names!

23. Has Meghan met the royal family?

With just two weeks to go until the big day, she’s practically part of it already! “It’s incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her [the Queen] through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother…she’s an incredible woman,” Meghan said of meeting Queen Elizabeth. She also joined the family for a few royal outings in the months leading up to the wedding.

24. What is Meghan’s background?

Markle’s mother is Black and her father is Caucasian. She has been candid about her family’s history with racism and the discrimination she has experienced being biracial. In a moving essay in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day for her former lifestyle site, The Tig, she wrote about an experience she had with her mother and the “countless black jokes” told in front of her by people who don’t realize she is “mixed” — those unaware of her status as “the ethnically ambiguous fly on the wall.”

25. How do she and her future sister-in-law Kate get along?

The two women, both 36, have quickly bonded, helped by their close proximity as neighbors at Kensington Palace. “She’s been wonderful,” Meghan said of Kate during her engagement interview.

Chris Jackson/Getty

26. What do Meghan’s parents think about her fairy tale ending?

“Well I’m sure the onset, both my parents and my close friends were concerned, because we got very quickly swept up in a media storm that, as I shared, was not part of my life before that, but they also had never seen me so happy…So everybody was really happy.” Meghan said of her family’s reaction to their relationship.

27. Are her parents still together?

Although her parents divorced in 1988 after nine years of marriage, they released a joint statement sharing their support and happiness after the couple’s engagement was announced. “Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person,” they said. “To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.”

28. And how did Harry’s family react to the news?

They’ve been extremely supportive, according to the couple. Harry described them as “a solid support and my grandparents as well have been – have been wonderful throughout this whole process and they’ve known for quite some time.”

29. How does Harry think Meghan would have gotten along with his mother, Princess Diana?

Absolutely! “Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question,” he said during their interview. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends – best friends with Meghan.”

30. Has Harry met her family?

He’s spent a fair amount of time with her mom, Doria Ragland, who he described as “amazing.” While he’s spoken to her dad, Thomas Markle, a few times over the phone, he won’t meet his future father-in-law in person until a few days before the wedding.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Raglan Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

31. What about their family—do they plan to have children?

During their engagement interview, Harry said they’re taking it “one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.” But Meghan might have royal babies on her brain! While being shown innovative baby products at a tech event in March, Meghan excitedly said: “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

32. What does Meghan’s engagement ring look like?

Not only is the ring stunning, but it has a sentimental history as well. Prince Harry designed the three-stone diamond ring himself, and had it crafted by British jewelers Cleave and Company, who are the jewelers to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. It’s made up of one large diamond flanked by two smaller ones, and is difficult to value since two of the stones are from his late mother, Princess Diana‘s personal collection. The other stone is from Botswana, where the couple first got to know each other after a few whirlwind dates in London.

Meghan Markle's engagment ring (left) and Kate Middleton's Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com; Samir Hussein/Getty Images

33. What does it mean to the couple to include Princess Diana’s diamonds in Meghan’s engagement ring?

Harry included them “to make sure that she’s [Princess Diana] with us on this — on this crazy journey together.” Meghan echoed the sentiment, saying in their interview, “I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is — and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me to — to know that she’s a part of this with us.”

34. Did Kate’s engagement ring also have a connection to Princess Diana?

As Prince William is the eldest brother (and second in line for the throne), he was given his mother’s own engagement ring to give to Kate. William described the stunning ring as “a sapphire with some diamonds,” and revealed that he popped the question while the two were traveling with friends in Kenya.

35. Where will they live once they’re married?

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, which means they’ll be neighbors with Prince William and Princess Kate!

36. Will there be another iconic balcony kiss, like at William and Kate’s royal wedding?

Sadly, not this time—but there’s still hope for a kiss on the chapel steps instead! Since the ceremony will be held at Windsor Castle, the couple won’t be making the 45-minute journey back to Buckingham Palace for a photo-op.

37. Will their wedding day be declared a bank holiday?

British Prime Minister Teresa May announced on the day of their engagement that unlike William and Kate’s wedding day, Harry and Meghan’s will not be declared a bank holiday. While this means that citizens won’t have a day off from work to watch the ceremony or try to glimpse the parade in Windsor, many people will still be able to tune in, as the ceremony falls on a Saturday.

38. Will Meghan be given a title after the wedding?

Inside sources believe that if the Queen hands Prince Harry a royal dukedom on his wedding day, like Prince William received, he will be made the Duke of Sussex, making Meghan the Duchess of Sussex.

39. Will Meghan’s parents be involved in the ceremony?

Kensington Palace announced that Meghan’s mom, Doria, will travel with her by car to Windsor Castle, and that her father, Thomas, will walk her down the aisle.

40. Will Harry honor his military service on his wedding day?

Having served in the British Army for 10 years, Harry counts the servicemen and women he served with as family. Two groups of 24 soldiers will be on hand for the occasion: one on the steps of St. George’s Chapel, led by regimental adjutant Captain Thomas Mountain, who will honor the newlyweds with a “royal salute” when they exit as husband and wife, and another troop of mounted Household Cavalry soldiers commanded by Lieutenant Colonel James Gaselee, who will escort the newlyweds on their carriage ride through the streets of Windsor.

41. What exactly is a “royal salute?”

“A Household Cavalry version of the royal salute is when we sort of punch our sword out to the right and bring it all the way across the front our body until it is back in front of our face, and then lower the sword down,” Captain Mountain explained.

42. Which horse-drawn carriage will Meghan and Harry ride in after the ceremony?

The newlyweds will be drawn through the streets of Windsor by an Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews, pulled by Windsor Grey horses, including a father and son team named Storm and Tyrone.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire; Samir Hussein/WireImage

43. Is that the same carriage that Will and Kate rode through London after their royal wedding?

No—Will and Kate used the Imperial State Landau,which had been built for Edward VII 109 years earlier. But that carriage is grander and rarely used outside of London, so the Queen decided on the Ascot Landau for the parade through Windsor.

44. Will Prince Philip recover from his surgery in time for the big day?

As of now, the palace has yet to confirm his attendance. A spokesperson said that they “very much hope” he will recover from last month’s hip replacement surgery in time, but they won’t be able to confirm until closer to the wedding date.

45. Will the new little prince be in attendance?

Sadly Prince Louis, who will be nearly four weeks old at the time of the wedding, is sitting this one out. But his adorable older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be there to report back!

46. Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte play a part in the wedding?

Fingers crossed! The royal siblings already proved they’re naturals at being a flower girl and page boy at their Aunt Pippa’s wedding last May, and they are expected to reprise their roles for Uncle Harry’s.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

47. Will Meghan throw her bouquet?

Any bridesmaids dreaming of catching the lucky bouquet might want to give up hope now — royal tradition is to send the flowers back to Westminster Abbey to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Soldier, a place of remembrance for fallen soldiers since 1920. Both Kate and Princess Diana upheld this tradition, so it’s likely Meghan will as well.

48. Will they follow any non-royal wedding traditions?

Like many couples, the pair figured they’d err on the side of caution and avoid the back luck superstition of the groom seeing the bride in her wedding dress before the ceremony. “That tradition is very important to them,” a palace spokesperson confirmed. Harry and Meghan will spend the night before their wedding apart, and the night of their wedding at Windsor Castle.

49. What is the dress code for guests?

Well we all know fancy hats are on the agenda, but what else? According to the invitations, men are expected to wear “uniforms, morning coats or lounge suits” (business suits). Women are expected to wear “day dresses” (not gowns) and those elaborate hats that have Priyanka Chopra stressed out.

50. Will they have a prenup?

While they have substantial assets between them, it’s highly unlikely, as prenups aren’t very common in the U.K. “Historically, members of the royal family have not had them,” royal author Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE. “They are more popular in the United States —it’s just not a British thing.”

51. Will Meghan have a bachelorette party?

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that for Meghan’s “hen do” (a British bachelorette party), she escaped to the Soho Farmhouse, a luxury retreat located just outside London in the Cotswolds, for a spa weekend of pampering and girl time with some of her closest friends.

52. Will Harry have a bachelor party?

While rumors are circulating about where and when Harry’s “stag do” will go down, the former party-boy prince’s lips are sealed. When a well-wisher asked Harry if he’d had his bachelor party yet, “He said, ‘no comment,’ and smiled,” she said.

53. Are any of Harry’s ex-girlfriends invited?

While William invited five of his reported past girlfriends to his 2011 wedding, it’s unclear if Harry will follow suit. If he chooses to do so, it’s likely he’d invite his two most significant ex-loves, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

54. Do they have a royal wedding planner?

While the couple are handling much of the planning themselves, logistical details such as security will be handled by the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, which is responsible for all public events.

55. Will they get to write their own vows?

Probably not — that’s one part that does tend to stick pretty closely to traditional Anglican wedding ceremonies.

56. What is Meghan’s beauty regimen leading up to the big day?

Meghan’s got a whole glam squad in place to make sure she looks as relaxed as possible for her wedding day. A loyal client of celebrity facialist Nichola Joss for the last five years, Meghan will likely prep her skin with Joss’ signature “inner facial.” “It helps to release stress and tension from the face, which can build up due to wedding organization stress,” Joss said. Meghan’s eyebrow guru, Sherrille Riley, said she’ll likely go for her go-to treatment, The Audrey Brow ($71), which involves tinting, threading, tweezing, and a hint of brow pencil to finish. Riley also recommended weekly manicures for Meghan leading up to the big day, for which she favors neutral shades of pale pink or cream non-gel polish. Meghan’s celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke revealed that while her glossy hair is already in excellent condition, she’ll be getting a cut a few weeks before the wedding and keeping her color the same.

57. What style will Meghan choose for her wedding day makeup?

Meghan’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers believes she will go for a “classic, timeless look…similar to what we have seen her wear lately.” The most important thing is that Meghan feels like herself, Sellers told PEOPLE. “That was really important to Meghan — to always feel and look authentic and natural.” Sellers expects to see “Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes.”

58. Will Meghan be rocking her signature messy bun at the wedding?

“A lot will depend on her dress,” Nicky Clarke, former hairdresser to the late Princess Diana tells PEOPLE adding: “I’m not sure if we are going to get the sophisticated Meghan or the slightly edgier Meghan and that will probably dictate what she does with her hair.” Everything depends on the tiara — in which case she’d likely wear her hair up, according to U.K. celebrity hairdresser Daniel Galvin Junior, whose royal clients include Prince Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. “She could go for a very contemporary, modern look with her hair completely up, but I certainly don’t think she will wear a messy bun down the aisle.”

PA Images/Sipa USA

59. Will she wear a tiara?

Like Kate, she will likely wear a tiara on loan from the Queen, although we’ll have to wait until the big day to find out which one!

60. What about her jewelry?

“I’m sure she will go for something that is true to her style and I’m sure it is going to be refined and elegant,” said Eva Hartling, vice president of Meghan’s go-to Toronto-based jewelry brand Maison Birks. “It will probably involve a simple pair of earrings that will bring out her natural beauty, she won’t overdo it,” Hartling told PEOPLE.

61. What kinds of memorabilia are available to commemorate the occasion?

If you’ve thought of it, it’s probably already been emblazoned with the royal couple’s names or faces. Everything from jars of marmite to tea bags (and naturally, you can’t have a royal wedding tea bag without a cup and saucer to match) are flying off the shelves in anticipation of the big day. Because what’s a royal wedding watch party without the monogrammed memorabilia?

62. What flavor cake will they serve?

Pastry chef Claire Ptak will create a lemon elderflower cake for their big day, and we’re guessing the dessert will be modern with a subtle nod to tradition.

63. What will it look like?

According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan asked Ptak to create a dessert “that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.” If you don’t manage to snag a slice, you can try recreating the recipe at home.

64. Who will be Prince Harry’s best man?

As suspected, Harry asked his older brother William to serve as the best man at his wedding, as he did at Will and Kate’s. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th,” the palace announced.

65. Who will be Meghan’s maid of honor?

Meghan has decided against having a maid of honor. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesperson announced. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

66. What about her bridesmaids?

Traditionally, royal wedding parties are made up of younger family members, like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who serve as page boys and bridesmaids, rather than friends closer to her own age.

67. Okay, so will any of her friends be there?

Of course! Many of Meghan’s closest pals will be there to support her in an unofficial capacity. Actress Priyanka Chopra previously confirmed she was not going to be a bridesmaid, but that she will be attending and is stressing out over “those little hats! How do those things stay [on]?” she confessed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

68. Any others?

Other pals expected to be in attendance are Jessica Mulroney, Meghan’s longtime friend and stylist; Lindsay Roth, a friend from Meghan’s college years at Northwestern University (Meghan even served as Roth’s own maid of honor a few years back); and fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who was originally rumored to be the mutual friend who set up the royal couple.

69. Who’s designing the wedding gown?

Kleinfield bridal designer Pnina Tornai, who correctly predicted that Kate would wear an Alexander McQueen dress for her royal wedding in 2011, told People Now that Meghan might just follow suit with another creation from the iconic U.K. fashion house, as Tornai believes she’ll wear an “English dress.”

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits USA

70. What style will the gown be?

Vera Wang, the reigning American queen of bridal designers, confirmed to Harper’s Bazaar that while she won’t be designing Meghan’s wedding dress, (royal women are encouraged to wear British designers or someone with links to the U.K., unless they’re on a foreign tour) she does have some predictions about what style it will be. She believes Meghan will go for something less traditional than Princess Diana or Princess Kate. “Neither full blown royal wedding like Diana or Kate, and neither narrow, sensual and more sexy – I think she’ll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern,” Wang said. “Something maybe a tad subtler, not a mermaid but not a full blown royal proportion or anything theatrical. Given that she’s not marrying the future king, she’ll still be a royal, [but] there’s a lot to be done between those two worlds.”

71. As for music—who will perform at the ceremony?

The Choir of St George’s Chapel, where the wedding is to take place, is set to perform. The group has been around for centuries (they were first founded in 1348!) and consists of 23 boys and 12 adult men. Sheku Kanneh-Mason, an award-winning 19-year-old cellist was also personally invited by Meghan to play at their ceremony. But the list doesn’t stop there—don’t forget, this is a royal wedding, after all! A larger orchestra and a Christian gospel group, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, will also perform.

72. Is Elton John performing?

As of late March, he admitted he had yet to receive an invitation . But luckily, he lives close enough to the festivities that he could basically take part from the comfort of his own home. “I live on a hill, so I could just roll down there,” he said of the distance between his home and St. George’s Chapel, where the marriage will take place. “It’s rolling distance.”

73. What about the Spice Girls?

What we really, really want to know is will they be performing at the after party? Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Mel B, let slip on The Real that she and the rest of the Spice Girls will be attending the wedding. And when asked if they would be performing, she looked down, laughed and said “I need to go, I’m going to be fired.”

74. Will they jet off on a honeymoon right after the wedding?

The couple will head out on a romantic vacation to celebrate, but they’re postponing it just a few days—royal duty calls! “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding,” said Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf.

75. Where will they honeymoon?

Travel + Leisure previously confirmed that the couple plans on returning to Africa together for their honeymoon. Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp has been tipped as the destination, a luxury $660 per person, per night camp nestled in a romantic landscape of mountain ranges, sand dunes and private expanses of desert.

76. Will Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, be honored at the wedding?

The couple’s floral arrangements inside St. George’s Chapel, where the wedding will take place, will include white garden roses, one of Diana’s favorite flowers.

Princess Diana Tim Graham/Getty

77. Who will their wedding photographer be?

Since their engagement photos at Frogmore House in Windsor turned out so stunningly last year, the couple decided to stick with fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski for their wedding photography. And it turns out, he’s also a Polish prince!

78. What will Meghan’s citizenship status be once the royal pair is wed?

The palace announced that Meghan intends to become a citizen of the United Kingdom after marrying Harry. While it’s still unclear if she’ll retain her American citizenship, she recently traveled to Chicago to finalize her U.K. visa application for citizenship.

79. Who is designing the floral arrangements?

Popular floral designer Philippa Craddock is doing the floral arrangements for the church, and has confirmed that the wedding flowers will include peonies — the royal bride-to-be’s favorite flower — as well as white garden roses to honor Princess Diana and foxgloves. “The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront,” added Craddock.

80. What kind of wedding gifts are on their registry?

The selfless kind, of course! The couple have requested wedding gifts be made in the form of a donation to a selection of charities that support causes near to their hearts. “The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces,” the palace announced in a statement.

81. Does the couple already have any royal outings on the books for after the wedding?

Yes! Not only are they postponing their honeymoon for their first official appearance, but they’ve also already made plans to travel to Sydney, Australia together for the 2018 Invictus Games, which is Harry’s Paralympic-style competiton for wounded veterans.

82. What religion is Meghan? (Will she convert?)

Meghan grew up as an Episcopalian, which has some similarities to the church of England, but she was baptized and confirmed into the Church of England in March.

83. What sort of drinks will be served?

Following the ceremony, the couple will likely toast with a glass of English brand Chapel Down sparkling wine during their wedding reception at Frogmore House. The brand’s sparkling rosé was served at Kate and Will’s wedding.

84. How did their wedding invitations differ from Kate and Will’s?

As this will be a less grand (but still extravagant) wedding affair, Harry and Meghan’s invitations were more of, well, invites, while Will and Kate’s were effectively commands.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

85. Who made the invitations?

Following years of royal tradition, the invitations were crafted by Barnard and Westwood. According to the palace, they feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.

86. Did they misspell Prince Harry’s name on the invites?

No, but it may have caused temporary confusion for those who forgot that Harry’s given name is actually Henry!

87. Will Meghan continue acting?

In order to begin her new life as a royal, Meghan did have to make some sacrifices, including saying goodbye to Hollywood. But she doesn’t see it as giving up her career—she sees it as the start of a new chapter. After working on Suits for seven years, she said she feels ready for the change. “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team,” she said in her joint interview with Harry. “I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is…[the] causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.”

88. How expensive are royal weddings?

According to Bridebook, theirs is estimated to run $2,760,974.

89. Who pays for them?

The royal family will pay for the key parts of the wedding tab, including the church service, flowers, decorations and the reception. Meghan will pay for her dress and the British taxpayers will pay for security.

90. So how much will security cost?

This is the royal family we’re talking about, so no expense can be spared. Will and Kate’s wedding reportedly ran taxpayers $32 million (yep, you read that right) in security, and Harry and Meghan’s wedding is predicted to be on par with that.

91. Are there any mandatory traditions for royal weddings?

While many of the traditions aren’t technically mandatory, brides have followed them for generations. Every royal bride since 1858 has carried a sprig of myrtle — the “herb of love” — in her wedding bouquet. The royal family has also been using pure Welsh gold for their wedding rings ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923, which Meghan is expected to use as well.

92. Will Meghan give a speech?

In yet another unprecedented move, she’s supposedly set to give a toast during the wedding reception!

93. Are Barack and Michelle Obama invited?

No—the palace announced that since Harry is now sixth in line for the throne, an official list of dignitaries is not required for his wedding, unlike at William’s wedding. Their guest list will be reserved for people the couple has known for years. Still, “Both the couples look forward to seeing each other soon,” a royal source said of the soon-to-be newlyweds and the Obamas.

Kensington Palace Twitter

94. What about President Trump?

Due to the rule above, Trump didn’t manage to score an invite either.

95. Where will the post-wedding reception be held?

200 of the couple’s closest friends and family will gather at the nearby Frogmore House in Windsor, where the couple’s gorgeous engagement photos were shot.

96. What will Harry wear?

He’ll most likely wear an official British Army uniform to honor the time he served, but otherwise he could potentially wear a morning suit.

97. How much money will the wedding bring into the U.K.?

On the up side of all of this lavishness, the wedding is estimated to bring in $680 million from the tourism opportunities associated with the royal wedding madness.

98. Will Meghan’s family receive any royal treatment?

Yes! As per tradition, her father is set to receive a special gift: a family coat of arms, customized with colors and symbols.

99. Okay, all this wedding talk has got me eager to celebrate the nuptials in style — where can I go?

Hotels around the world are offering some ridiculously luxe deals in honor of the royal occasion. From honeymoon packages to a €1 million proposal experience in Monte-Carlo, you’ve got your pick of options.

100. And where can I buy souvenirs to throw my own fabulous royal wedding watch party?

Whether you’re looking for cups and saucers or clotted cream fudge, here’s everything you’ll need to throw a memorable watch party. And don’t forget the tiaras!