Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Opt for Subtle Headwear While Attending the Royal Wedding

No scene-stealing fascinators here!

Seven years after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stole the show with over-the-top fascinators at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, the royal sisters toned down their headwear as they celebrated the nuptials of cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Both sisters — who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — arrived at Windsor Castle on Saturday wearing chic blue dresses. While Eugenie, 28, paired her 60s style dress — bespoke Roksanda Viola design in dyed teal silk organza — with a simple white pillbox hat by Stephen Jones, Beatrice, 29, appeared to be wearing a multi-strand headband by Fiona Graham with her Gainsbourg dress.

At William and Kate’s wedding, both sisters opted for whimsical fascinators by renowned London milliner Philip Treacy.

Eugenie’s blue cap, pinned to the front of her head, perfectly matched her blue and green Vivienne Westwood dress, but it was the explosive arrangement of flowers and feathers that sent it over the top. Perhaps even more captivating was Beatrice’s pale pink headpiece topped with a giant bow that drew comparisons to a pretzel.

Shortly after William and Kate’s wedding, Beatrice auctioned the fascinator off to raise money for charity, fetching $130,000 to go toward UNICEF and Children in Crisis, which was established by her mother.

“It has its own personality, and I am so happy that we have raised the most incredible amount of money and can make an even bigger change for the lives of some of the most vulnerable children across the world,” she said at the time of the dazzling hat.

Beatrice looks back on the questionable fashion statement with grace.

“When everyone else was saying you look ridiculous, you have to have a sense of humor about that and I was able to raise awareness about some incredible issues by using humor,” she told Vogue in November 2017.

The sisters also have another wedding to look forward to: Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank. The couple will tie the knot on Friday, Oct. 12.

A friend of Eugenie previously told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and Jack and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend.

In fact, they’re all neighbors! Eugenie and Jack have moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace — right next door to Nottingham Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s two-bedroom property in the palace compound.