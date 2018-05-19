Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gave Out Goodie Bags at the Royal Wedding — Here's What's Inside!

Those outside the royal wedding didn’t go home empty-handed.

The thousands of people invited to line Windsor Castle as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel were given a beige and blue tote bag filled with goodies from the royal wedding.

“The wedding was fabulous,” one guest tells PEOPLE. “The really nice touch was the goodie bag everyone was given together with a copy of the service.”

TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty

The monogrammed gift bags featured Meghan and Harry’s initials, their wedding date and the location of the ceremony. The goodie bag was filled with Windsor-labelled chocolate, water, cookies, a coupon for 20 percent off at the castle’s shop and a magnet that read “Harry and Meghan’s Wedding.”

Royal photographer James Whatling shared a photo of the bag on Twitter, calling the gift a “lovely touch.”

Co-anchors on the Today show gushed over the goodie bag during their royal wedding coverage Saturday morning, with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie revealing each item with smiles.

A lovely touch for the guests in the Castle for todays’s #RoyalWedding, complete with water and a huge Harry and Meghan chocolate coin. pic.twitter.com/lODWk7fN3o — James Whatling (@JWhatling) May 19, 2018

Kensington Palace said in a March statement that Harry and Meghan invited 2,640 people into the Windsor grounds to watch their arrivals.

“They want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the statement read.

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The gift bag that members of the public got at today's #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/RBX4OocDVD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 19, 2018

Along with the gift bags, the guests left the grounds with a lifetime of memories thanks to the royal couple. They cheered and shouted as Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as newlyweds on the steps of St. George’s chapel.

After greeting the crowd, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their first horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor.