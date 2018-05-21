Clearly it runs in the family.

Though all eyes were on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their royal wedding on Saturday, one gentleman’s good looks had a fair share of heads turning — and he’s actually Harry’s (single!) cousin.

Wearing a skinny morning suit and a thick beard that rivals Harry’s, 24-year-old Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, made a dashing entrance alongside his mother, Victoria Aitken, and sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty Spencer at his cousin’s wedding.

If the siblings look familiar, that’s because their father is Charles, Earl Spencer, the late Princess Diana’s younger brother. Louis is next in line to the earldom.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty

Louis inherited some of his good looks from his mother’s side of the family, as his mom Victoria was a model prior to marrying Louis’ father in 1989 — eight years after Harry’s parents tied the knot.

Kitty followed in her mother’s footsteps, modeling for Dolce & Gabbana and even walking down the catwalk in a tiara in February.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

This isn’t the first time Louis has escorted his mother to a high-profile event — in 2017, the mother-son duo attended the Tatler’s English Roses event in association with Michael Kors at the Saatchi Gallery. Louis went with a more casual look for the engagement, leaving couple buttons of his dress shirt undone to reveal part of his hairy chest.

RELATED: 31 Can’t-Miss Photos from Harry and Meghan’s Royal Wedding

Dave Benett/Getty

But there’s more to Louis than his royal relations and handsome looks — the British aristocrat has reportedly studied at the University of Edinburgh, according to the Daily Mail. And though he’s not yet married, he does have a celebrity suitor — sort of.

“Check out our wedding photo. 😂😂😂😂 👸👸👸👸👸👸👸❤ no honestly it was such an honor to have you guys. 🙏,” Nicki Minaj wrote of an Instagram photo showing her alongside Harry’s cousin in March 2015.

In addition to Princess Diana’s nephew and nieces, the late royal’s siblings — Charles and sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale — were also in attendance at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials. One of the most touching royal wedding moments came when Fellowes delivered a reading during the service to honor Diana.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” Kensington Palace previously announced in a statement.