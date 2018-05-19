Pregnant Pippa Middleton (the World's Most Famous Bridesmaid!) Arrives at the Royal Wedding

The world’s most famous bridesmaid has arrived!

Kate Middleton‘s younger sister, Pippa Middleton (who is expecting her first child), arrived at St. George’s Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials alongside her husband, James Matthews, whom she married almost a year ago to the day. (Tomorrow is their first anniversary!)

Pippa was glowing in a mint green and pink floral “Hepburn” silk dress by The Fold as she held her husband’s hand while walking into the service with mom, Carole Middleton, dad, Michael Middleton and brother, James Middleton.

News of Pippa’s (now officially Pippa Matthews) pregnancy broke just days before big sister Kate was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London last month, where she gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23. Pippa and James are expecting their first child together in the fall.

Pippa made headlines for the dress she wore to Kate’s royal wedding in 2011. For today’s wedding, the mom-to-be arrived with a barely-there baby bump in a long sleeve mint dress with a drop waist, pleated blush skirt and floral designs. The dress was not a maternity dress, and Charlotte Sutcliffe-Smith, PR for The Fold told PEOPLE, “We are absolutely delighted she has worn it.”

She wore her hair in a low bun with a small side braid tucked into it and her makeup natural, as she typically does.

Of course, to top it all off, Pippa accessorized with a dusty rose fascinator with small white flowers, strappy heels and a small clutch of the same shade that perfectly pulled together her elegant look. Matthews looked dapper in the same pale blue suit that he wore to his wedding as he walked beside his radiant wife.

Harry and Meghan were present at Pippa and James’ wedding this time last year. While Harry didn’t bring Meghan to the church ceremony, he did pick her up back in London to bring her to the larger wedding reception at the Middleton family home.

While Pippa’s wedding wasn’t a royal one, it did share a few things in common with Markle’s big day — namely, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as an adorable page boy and little bridesmaid!

After the royal ceremony, all guests are invited to attend a reception in St. George’s Hall within Windsor Castle. Later tonight, the couple will change into evening clothes and join the 200 guests closest to the newlyweds for a private reception given by Prince Charles at Frogmore House on the castle grounds.