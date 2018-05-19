Pippa Middleton's Royal Wedding Dress Is Drawing Hilarious Comparisons to Arizona Green Tea

Pippa Middleton got the memo that green was the color of the day for the royal wedding — Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, were among those who wore shades — but this probably isn’t what she was going for.

Kate Middleton‘s younger sister’s “Hepburn” silk dress by The Fold drew comparisons on social media to a can of Arizona green tea with ginseng and honey on social media, as both feature a mint-colored background with pink flowers.

Pippa, who is expecting her first child, looked gorgeous in the long sleeve mint dress with a drop waist, pleated blush skirt and floral designs. The dress was not a maternity dress, and Charlotte Sutcliffe-Smith, PR for The Fold, told PEOPLE, “We are absolutely delighted she has worn it.”

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

Pippa Middleton sponsored by Arizona #RoyalWedding (credit to my father) pic.twitter.com/CIgwmjoSnA — Spooky Island (@dimiginger_mars) May 19, 2018

The “world’s most famous bridesmaid” arrived at St. George’s Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan‘s nuptials alongside her husband, James Matthews, whom she married almost a year ago. (Tomorrow is their first anniversary!) She held her husband’s hand while walking into the service with mom Carole Middleton, dad Michael Middleton and brother James Middleton.

She wore her hair in a low bun with a small side braid tucked into it and her makeup natural.

To top it all off, Pippa accessorized with a dusty rose fascinator with small white flowers, strappy heels and a small clutch of the same shade that perfectly pulled together her elegant look.

Pippa Middleton Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

While Pippa’s wedding last year wasn’t a royal one, it did share a few things in common with Markle’s big day — namely, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as an adorable page boy and little bridesmaid!

Harry and Meghan were present at Pippa and James’ wedding this time last year. While Harry didn’t bring Meghan to the church ceremony, he did pick her up back in London to bring her to the larger wedding reception at the Middleton family home.