Oprah Winfrey Changed Her Royal Wedding Dress 'Overnight' Because It Looked 'Too White'

Oprah Winfrey narrowly avoided a wedding guest faux pas!

Hours after Winfrey, 64, arrived at the royal wedding wearing a pale pink Stella McCartney dress with lace detailing and a cream hat, the talk show icon revealed she actually decided to change outfits overnight because she felt her original dress looked too white to wear as she celebrated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s union.

“I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had dressgate. Wrong color,” Winfrey said in a video posted on social media.

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey/Instagram

“Now we got the right color. I think we’re going to do okay,” she said, before thanking “the whole Stella McCartney team” again for “working all night” to get the details on her pink dress just right.

In the caption of the video, Winfrey elaborated on what exactly went wrong with her dress choice.

“Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too ‘white’ for a wedding,” Winfrey wrote.

She also added that she updated her vintage Philip Treacy hat — which had “been in my closet with 2005″ — but with some “new feathers.”

“OMG was this an extraordinary day!” she continued, adding the hashtags, “#Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding#Lovedeveryminute.”

Oprah Winfrey Ian West/PA Wire

Oprah Winfrey IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Joining Winfrey at the star-studded wedding was George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, Serena Williams, and Meghan’s close friend Priyanka Chopra.

Of course, Winfrey wouldn’t have been the only wedding guest who showed up in a white dress had she not changed her mind at the last minute.

Kate Middleton, who made her first public appearance since the birth of her baby son, Prince Louis, at the royal wedding, wore an off-white bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she’s also worn on a few other royal occasions.

Kate Middleton Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The white Alexander McQueen coat dress is a favorite of Kate’s, and it shows in the high-profile events she’s chosen to wear it to in years past. In July 2015, she wore the structured-collared coat dress to Princess Charlotte’s christening.

She wore the outfit again at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016.