After Meghan Markle‘s wedding gown was revealed, all eyes turned to her bridal beauty.

Fans and professional stylists alike have been speculating as to how Meghan would choose to wear her hair and makeup on her big day (with many predicting a natural, relaxed style that showcased her freckles) and as Prince Harry lifted her veil, we finally got our first look at the bride’s beauty look.

Meghan, who married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on Saturday in a regal Givenchy gown and Cartier jewelry plus the Queen Mary bandeau tiara, wore her hair in a low, center-parted chignon, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the bride has frequently worn an undone bun for her royal public appearances. The tiara, loaned to Meghan by the Queen, held the five-meter-long veil in place. The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant (such a Hollywood favorite that Julia Roberts told People her beauty mantra is “Call Serge!”).

When Meghan arrived at Prince Harry‘s side after walking down the aisle, Harry turned to his bride and told her, “You look amazing.”

Makeup artist Daniel Martin, the creative consultant for Honest Beauty, Dior Beauty brand ambassador and a longtime friend of Meghan’s, created her makeup look. As many predicted, Meghan kept her makeup understated, natural and simple, with a focus on the eyes: dark liner, lots of lashes, neutral shadows and light foundation to showcase her freckles. She finished off the look with a pale pink lip. (Want to get her look? Shop some of her favorite products for a beautiful, glowy look here.)

As for her manicure, Meghan’s nails were kept short and perfectly polished in a soft, nude hue. (Perhaps in one of the shades her BFF, stylist Jessica Mulroney, recommended?)

RELATED VIDEO: Harry and Meghan’s Love Story

Although Meghan has a much different style than sister-in-law Kate Middleton (who wore her hair in a half-up style), Nicky Clarke, former hairdresser to the late Princess Diana, had predicted that she might pull a little bit of inspiration from Kate’s wedding-day hairstyle.

Rex/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“I think she might go for half-up, half-down,” said Clarke, whose Mayfair salon Meghan visited just last year. While Meghan’s go-to look is her messy bun, the hairdresser who was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2008 — didn’t expect her to go with the up-do for such a formal occasion.

As for her makeup, Markle’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers had a feeling she would be embracing her natural beauty for the big day. “I think Meghan will go with a classic, timeless look similar to what we have seen her wear lately,” she said. “Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes.”

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Richard Heathcote/Getty

Leading up to her nuptials, Meghan enlisted the help of a glam squad to ensure her skin, hair and nails were in tip-top condition for the wedding day.

A loyal client of celebrity facialist Nichola Joss for the last five years, Meghan enjoys the signature “inner facial” which requires zero down time and helps release stress and tension from the face.

REX/Shutterstock

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

To provide structure to her face, Meghan also visits eyebrow stylist Sherrille Riley at Riley’s Mayfair salon Nails And Brows, where she gets her brows tinted, threaded and tweezed. “They must be on point to balance the features and frame the face on the big day,” Riley told PEOPLE.